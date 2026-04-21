Braves vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 21

The Atlanta Braves continue to build their lead atop the NL East, winning a sixth game in a row on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.

Now, Atlanta is favored on the road in Game 2 of this series with righty Reynaldo Lopez on the mound for the fifth time in 2026. The Braves are 4-0 in Lopez’s starts this season, and he’s put together a solid 2.18 ERA.

Meanwhile, Washington has lefty Foster Griffin (3.05 ERA) taking the mound for this divisional battle. Griffin has gotten off to a good start in his first year back in MLB after several seasons in Japan, but he allowed eight hits in four runs in his last outing against Pittsburgh.

Can he slow down a surging Braves team that ranks fifth in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitchers?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a moneyline pick for this NL East battle, so let’s get started with the betting odds on Tuesday night.

Braves vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+119)

Nationals +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Braves: -136

Nationals: +113

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Braves vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Reynaldo Lopez (1-0, 2.18 ERA)

Washington: Foster Griffin (2-0, 3.05 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, Nationals.TV

Braves record: 16-7

Nationals record: 10-13

Braves vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Austin Riley OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+107)

Austin Riley is hitting just .239 in the 2026 season, but he’s dominated left-handed pitching in 30 at bats, picking up 13 hits, three doubles and a homer. Riley has a .433 batting average and a 1.133 OPS against lefties in the 2026 campaign.

So, I don’t mind taking the Braves star to clear this prop against Griffin, who allowed eight hits in his last start.

The Nationals also have one of the worst bullpens in MLB, posting a 5.57 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP across 23 games. Riley has always been a much better hitter against lefties, and at plus money he’s worth a bet considering the fact that he’s nearly picking up one hit per two at-bats against lefties in 2026.

Braves vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

Will the Braves continue their winning streak on Tuesday? I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting why Atlanta is worth a look on the road:

After sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, Atlanta opened this week’s series with the Washington Nationals with a 9-4 victory, extending its winning streak to six games.

I’ve bet on the Braves in back-to-back games, and I’m going back to the well on Tuesday night with Reynaldo Lopez on the mound against Foster Griffin.

Atlanta is 4-0 in Lopez’s outings so far this season, and the righty has a 2.18 ERA, allowing three or fewer earned runs in each of his starts. Lopez also has the No. 2 bullpen in MLB (2.61 ERA) backing him up, which isn’t something that the Nationals and Foster Griffin can say.

Griffin, who has a 3.05 ERA in the 2026 season, is coming off his worst outing of the campaign, allowing eight hits and four runs in an extra-innings win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Griffin has some shaky advanced numbers in 2026, ranking in the 43rd percentile in expected ERA, the 40th percentile in expected batting average against and the 23rd percentile in barrel percentage.

That is an issue for the lefty against a Braves team that is No. 5 in OPS and No. 4 in batting average against left-handed pitching in 2026. The Nationals also have a subpar bullpen, ranking 27th in the league in bullpen ERA (5.57).

I’ll trust the Braves to win a seventh game in a row, as they’ve put together an impressive 8-3 mark on the road in 2026.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (-136 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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