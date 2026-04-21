White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 21

The Chicago White Sox are coming off just their second series win of the season as they continue their road trip with a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The White Sox are still only 8-14 on the season, including 5-8 on the road, and the Diamondbacks improved to 13-9 on the year after taking two of three from the Blue Jays.

Arizona has been especially tough at home, going 7-3 at Chase Field this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, April 21.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-156)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

White Sox +129

Diamondbacks -156

Total

9.5 (Over -102/Under -128)

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Sean Burke (0-2, 4.43 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, ARID

White Sox record: 8-14

Diamondbacks record: 13-9

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Jose Fernandez OVER 0.5 Singles (-101)

Jose Fernandez has been as consistent as they come during his rookie season in Arizona. The utilityman is 18 for 60 through 17 games, with 14 of those hits being singles.

Fernandez has hit a single in five straight games, nine of his last 10, and 12 of 17 games overall. I considered taking the OVER 1.5 HRR (-102) instead, if that’s more up your alley.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

Burke has labored through his three starts this season, with the White Sox losing all three of those games. I think that’ll continue tonight in Arizona, where Kelly is set to make his second start of the season.

The Diamondbacks have also simply been the better team this season. This isn’t too high a price to pay for Arizona as home favorites, especially against the White Sox on the road.

Pick: Diamondbacks -156

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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