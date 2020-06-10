MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team's First-Round Pick
Amid all the uncertainty swirling around baseball over the last several months, at least one thing on the sport's calendar remained a certainty: the draft. Every organization has the opportunity to add top-shelf talent Wednesday night and we're here to break down all the first-round picks.
If you're wondering why only 29 teams are picking in the first round, well, need we remind you of the Houston Astros? Here's the first-round draft order, with names and analysis to be added as each pick is announced.