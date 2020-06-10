The season might not be here yet, but the draft is.

Amid all the uncertainty swirling around baseball over the last several months, at least one thing on the sport's calendar remained a certainty: the draft. Every organization has the opportunity to add top-shelf talent Wednesday night and we're here to break down all the first-round picks.

If you're wondering why only 29 teams are picking in the first round, well, need we remind you of the Houston Astros? Here's the first-round draft order, with names and analysis to be added as each pick is announced.

1. Detroit Tigers

2. Baltimore Orioles

3. Miami Marlins

4. Kansas City Royals

5. Toronto Blue Jays

6. Seattle Mariners

7. Pittsburgh Pirates

8. San Diego Padres

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Los Angeles Angels

11. Chicago White Sox

12. Cincinnati Reds

13. San Francisco Giants

14. Texas Rangers

15. Philadelphia Phillies

16. Chicago Cubs

17. Boston Red Sox

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

19. New York Mets

20. Milwaukee Brewers

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. Washington Nationals

23. Cleveland Indians

24. Tampa Bay Rays

25. Atlanta Braves

26. Oakland Athletics

27. Minnesota Twins

28. New York Yankees

29. Los Angeles Dodgers