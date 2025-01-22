Two Vanderbilt Baseball Stars Take Home Preseason All-America Honors
The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball season is rapidly approaching with the opener scheduled to take place in Phoenix against Grand Canyon University.
In preparation for the campaign, the Commodores have been training hard, hungry to prove this program is back to being one of the best in the country.
Two players in particular could get this team back to that point.
Southpaw pitchers JD Thompson and Miller Green have been named to the D1Baseball Preseason All-America Third Team.
"Vanderbilt is one of just seven programs with multiple players on the D1Baseball's All-America list," as stated on the official Commodores website.
Thompson will be adding this honor to a list of previous recognitions, including the 2024 ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Second Team and SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week.
Alongside Thompson for this honor stands Green, who his also setting himself up for success in his sophomore year.
In his freshman season, Green pitched 31.1 innings and ended the season with a 3.16 ERA.
"D1Baseball editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: to identify the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2025 season," as stated by organization. "The objective is to select the players who would provide the most value for a team that wanted to win the College World Series in 2025 - the players who are best equipped to perform against elite college competition this spring."
Ranked No. 16 on the Top 25 Poll released by D1Baseball, the Commodores are expected to have an interesting season ahead, considering the strong players on the team.
Vanderbilt will host their first home game on Feb. 18 as they go up against the Air Force Falcons.