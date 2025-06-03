Vanderbilt Baseball 2025-26 Offseason Roster Tracker
Vanderbilt’s season came to an end much sooner than anyone had hoped. But with the NCAA baseball transfer portal window opening less than 24 hours after the Commodores’ season ended, there’s plenty of distractions.
In a short period of time, a lot has already happened. More than 2,400 players had entered the portal in less than 24 hours and some have already made commitments. That includes Vanderbilt (see below), who is also losing players.
The Commodores already lot two key starters due to no eligibility remaining, shortstop Jonathan Vastine and outfielder Jacob Humphrey. They’ll also likely need to find a new center fielder as RJ Austin is likely to be a top three round draft pick.
Finding some more power at the plate would also help and we know Vanderbilt will bring in great pitchers. So, those are other areas to watch out for this offseason.
Below you’ll find the offseason roster tracker, complete with full lists at the bottom. We’ll update this page as news breaks or announcements are made:
June 3, 2025
The first big name that had significant playing time for Vanderbilt has entered the transfer portal. LHP Ethan McElvain has reportedly, by multiple outlets, entered the transfer portal. McElvain only pitched 27.1 innings this season, but did record 45 strikeouts. He ended the season with a 7.24 ERA and .284 opponents’ batting average.
June 2, 2025
The transfer portal is open and already Vanderbilt has received two commitments from former Cornell 1B/3B Max Jensen and former Princeton RHP Jacob Faulkner.
Here’s a further look at each player:
1B/3B Max Jensen
Played in just 17 games in 2025 due to injury and batted .284 with five home runs, a triple, three doubles and 15 RBIs. From Baseball America: “90.6 mph average exit velocity and 106 mph 90th percentile exit velocity in his limited sample size.”
RHP Jacob Faulkner
As a junior in 2025, Faulkner had 67.1 innings pitched and produced a 4.14 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 17 walks. From Baseball America: “Faulkner relies on two pitches, a fastball and slider, and neither produce overwhelming velocity or sharp movement, his extremely low release height and deceptiveness make each offering unique.”
Vanderbilt Commodores Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
OF Koby Kropf
Matthew Polk
RJ Hamilton
INF Jayden Davis
P Ethan Robinson
LHP Ethan McElvain
Incoming Transfers
1B/3B Max Jensen (Cornell)
RHP Jacob Faulkner (Princeton)
Players With No Eligibility Remaining
INF Jonathan Vastine
LHP Ryan Ginther
UTL Jacob Humphrey