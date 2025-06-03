Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Baseball 2025-26 Offseason Roster Tracker

The Commodores begin to build their roster for the 2026 season after a disappointing end to the 2025 season.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt players celebrate after Riley Nelson’s 2-run homer giving Vanderbilt the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Nashville Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament game against Wright State at Hawkins Field Friday, May 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 4-3.
Vanderbilt players celebrate after Riley Nelson’s 2-run homer giving Vanderbilt the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Nashville Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament game against Wright State at Hawkins Field Friday, May 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 4-3. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt’s season came to an end much sooner than anyone had hoped. But with the NCAA baseball transfer portal window opening less than 24 hours after the Commodores’ season ended, there’s plenty of distractions.

In a short period of time, a lot has already happened. More than 2,400 players had entered the portal in less than 24 hours and some have already made commitments. That includes Vanderbilt (see below), who is also losing players.

The Commodores already lot two key starters due to no eligibility remaining, shortstop Jonathan Vastine and outfielder Jacob Humphrey. They’ll also likely need to find a new center fielder as RJ Austin is likely to be a top three round draft pick.

Finding some more power at the plate would also help and we know Vanderbilt will bring in great pitchers. So, those are other areas to watch out for this offseason.

Below you’ll find the offseason roster tracker, complete with full lists at the bottom. We’ll update this page as news breaks or announcements are made:

June 3, 2025

The first big name that had significant playing time for Vanderbilt has entered the transfer portal. LHP Ethan McElvain has reportedly, by multiple outlets, entered the transfer portal. McElvain only pitched 27.1 innings this season, but did record 45 strikeouts. He ended the season with a 7.24 ERA and .284 opponents’ batting average.

June 2, 2025

The transfer portal is open and already Vanderbilt has received two commitments from former Cornell 1B/3B Max Jensen and former Princeton RHP Jacob Faulkner.

Here’s a further look at each player:

1B/3B Max Jensen

Played in just 17 games in 2025 due to injury and batted .284 with five home runs, a triple, three doubles and 15 RBIs. From Baseball America: “90.6 mph average exit velocity and 106 mph 90th percentile exit velocity in his limited sample size.”

RHP Jacob Faulkner

As a junior in 2025, Faulkner had 67.1 innings pitched and produced a 4.14 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 17 walks. From Baseball America: “Faulkner relies on two pitches, a fastball and slider, and neither produce overwhelming velocity or sharp movement, his extremely low release height and deceptiveness make each offering unique.”

Vanderbilt Commodores Baseball Roster Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

OF Koby Kropf
Matthew Polk
RJ Hamilton
INF Jayden Davis
P Ethan Robinson
LHP Ethan McElvain

Incoming Transfers

1B/3B Max Jensen (Cornell)
RHP Jacob Faulkner (Princeton)

Players With No Eligibility Remaining

INF Jonathan Vastine
LHP Ryan Ginther
UTL Jacob Humphrey

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.