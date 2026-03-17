Vanderbilt Baseball Freshman Wins Weekly Award: The Anchor

Vanderbilt baseball got back on the right track over the weekend and one player is being recognized for it. Vanderbilt freshman pitcher Wyatt Nadeau was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against No. 13 LSU this weekend.

Nadeau made his first conference start and his second start overall. Against the Tigers, he threw 7.0 innings and had 10 strikeouts, allowing just four hits and one run through his first six innings as he helped lead Vanderbilt to a 11-3 win over LSU Saturday night.

Nadeau’s win on the mound also helped Vanderbilt seal up a series win over the defending national champions on the first weekend of conference play.

Heading into this week, Vanderbilt has a 13-8 record as it prepared to take on the Indiana Hoosiers for its midweek game before traveling to No. 6 Mississippi State for a weekend series.

The Commodores’ offense has come alive of late, scoring nine or more runs in six of their last seven games. Vanderbilt’s offense has been streaky at times this season with experiencing times of hot bats and times where the team has not been able to produce offensively.

The main concern for Vanderbilt as it continues to roll along in its schedule is the depth at pitching. In two of the three games over the weekend, LSU was able to score 12 or more runs outside of Nadeau’s start.

Perhaps going forward, Nadeau will be that guy that will be able to earn more opportunities in the starting rotation and cement himself as a reliable arm in a gauntlet of a conference.

Vanderbilt and Indiana will begin at 2 p.m. CT today as a result of cold weather in the Nashville area moving the game up to the afternoon.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

173 days

The Anchor: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

In the newest AP Top 25 following the release of the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket, Vanderbilt jumped up to No. 16 in the poll . The Commodores won two games at the SEC Tournament and finished as the runners-up at Bridgestone Arena.

Vanderbilt opened as 11.5-point favorites over McNeese in the Commodores’ Round of 64 matchup that is slated for Thursday at 2:15 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea was named as one of the guest speakers for the IMPACT Speaker Symposium today.

Monday’s Commodores Results

There were no games played yesterday.

Tuesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Indiana, 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Commodores Quote of The Day

"Every coach has plays, but players make plays come alive.” Derek Mason

We’ll Leave You With This…

The path is set. It starts in OKC ⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KnpltOvm0z — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 17, 2026