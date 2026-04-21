Vanderbilt Baseball Gets Ready for Another Midweek Game: The Anchor

Another week, another midweek must-win for Vanderbilt baseball.

The Commodores take on the Xavier Musketeers for the third to the last midweek game of the regular season. Vanderbilt is coming off a week in which it went 3-1 in its games against Lipscomb and Kentucky on the road.

The series win was Vanderbilt’s first road SEC series win of the season. More importantly, the Commodores’ season seems like it is starting to get back on the rails as they now have a 9-9 record in the SEC and are in the thick of the conference race.

But there is still a lot of work to do in order to secure a NCAA Tournament spot. Though there have not been any latest tournament projections released since Vanderbilt beat Kentucky, it is safe to assume that Vanderbilt is still at least a few spots on the outside looking in, if not, more. And midweek games are the ones Vanderbilt cannot lose if it wants to avoid a stain on the resume.

As crucial as this weekend’s series against Texas will be, the Commodores have to take care of business against Xavier tonight. Vanderbilt has not lost a midweek game since it played Indiana on March 17.

Vanderbilt and Xavier are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season

137 days

The Anchor: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Three-star cornerback recruit for the class of 2027 Matt Williams committed to Vanderbilt Monday over Maryland, NC State and Virginia, per Leyton Roberts.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes that former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia will be taken in the NFL Draft at some point.

NFL Insider Albert Breer said that former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers is “an incredible fit” for the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton. Stowers is the consensus No. 2 tight end in this year’s draft class before Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

In their quarterfinal matchup at the SEC Championships, Vanderbilt women’s golf took a 4-1 loss to Florida. The Commodores will now await for their destination in the NCAA Tournament Regionals.

Monday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt women's golf lost to Florida 4-1

Tuesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Xavier, 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“Rules are for those who do not follow directions. Standards are for those who aspire to do special things.” Tim Corbin

We’ll Leave You With This…

Bangot Dak is a Commodore ✍️ pic.twitter.com/zGEiBRwYD0 — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) April 20, 2026

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