Vanderbilt Baseball Looks to Even Series With Kentucky: The Anchor

Vanderbilt baseball is in desperate need of a win Saturday as it tries to even up the series against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Vanderbilt dropped the first game of the series Friday night after giving up a walkoff grand slam despite being in the lead the entire game. It was a heartbreaker that made Vanderbilt 7-9 in the SEC and in danger of losing a third straight SEC series.

Saturday, Vanderbilt hopes to punch back and respond. The Commodores offense has been one of the best in the conference this year, but it was kept pretty quiet in the series opener with just two runs on the board.

What will be interesting is today’s game will feature an unknown starting pitcher. Similar to last week, Vanderbilt switched up its pitching rotation with Wyatt Nadeau being moved to the starter of the series finale with the bullpen game being the second game of the series.

The concern for Vanderbilt right now is its margin for error. With nine conference losses already with 14 still to play, the Commodores are quickly starting to run out of time to build a significant resume for the NCAA Tournament.

Due to weather in the Kentucky area, Vanderbilt and Kentucky will start at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN+.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

Today is the day!

The Anchor: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Class of 2029 offensive lineman Jordan Lewis announced on Twitter/X that he will be visiting Vanderbilt for this weekend’s spring game.

Class of 2027 defensive lineman Brayden White announced on Twitter/X that he has received an offer from Vanderbilt football. White is a multi-sport athlete that plays basketball and football and is from Shepherd, Texas.

After the first day at the SEC Championships, Vanderbilt women’s golf is tied with Texas A&M for the lead.

Friday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball lost to Kentucky 5-2.

No. 7 seed Vanderbilt women’s tennis lost to No. 2 seed Texas A&M 4-0 in the Quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Saturday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt lacrosse at James Madison, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt football Black and Gold Game, 1 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt baseball at Kentucky, 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Mt. SAC Relays, Day 2.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Bryan Clay Invitational, Day 2.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the SEC Championships, Day 2.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I think that’s probably the hardest thing playing in markets such as Chicago. It’s one where you have to be very careful with your words and if you’re not careful, they could easily be misconstrued into something you didn’t mean or intend. No matter what answer you give, no matter if you don’t like your teammate, the one thing you want to come out and say is, ‘Well, I think he does a great job being a leader.’ In your mind, you’re like, ‘This guy is probably one of the worst leaders ever.’ But you can’t outwardly say that because you’re going to get crushed by the media.” Earl Bennett

We’ll Leave You With This…

"Uh oh!"



12th homer of the season for @BrodieJohnsto6 pic.twitter.com/z7FcTuFQVe — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 17, 2026

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