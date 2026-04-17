Vanderbilt Baseball Gets Ready For Crucial Road Series : The Anchor

Can Vanderbilt baseball finally get something going on the road for the first time this season?

It is a question that has arguably been one of the most pressing questions of this Commodores team. The road struggles have been real this season and the numbers prove it. Vanderbilt is 3-10 away from home with one of the three wins coming against a mid-major program in Lipscomb.

If things continue to go in that type of direction, Vanderbilt’s postseason hopes could quickly come into jeopardy. The Commodores play three of the next four weekends on the road and it all starts this weekend as they travel to Kentucky for a three-game series.

Vanderbilt is coming off back-to-back SEC series losses and its conference record has dropped to 7-8. Last week’s series loss to Oklahoma seemed to be one that caught Vanderbilt off guard a little bit and seemed to make head coach Tim Corbin really express the need to get things turned around before time runs out.

Vanderbilt’s first game against Kentucky is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

1 day

The Anchor: Friday, April 17, 2026

Vanderbilt football linebacker commit Omarii Sanders is ranked as the 33rd overall player in ESPN’s Next 300 list for the class of 2027.

Class of 2027 defensive lineman Raiden Cook has received an offer from Vanderbilt, he announced on Twitter/X.

Vanderbilt baseball announced its pitching rotation for the weekend series against Kentucky. Connor Fennell will pitch the first game, Wyatt Nadeau will pitch the series finale and game two’s starter is still undetermined.

Thursday’s Commodores Results

No. 7 seed Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat No. 10 seed Ole Miss 4-3 in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

No. 12 seed Vanderbilt men’s tennis lost to No. 5 seed Texas A&M 4-2 in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Friday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt women's tennis vs. No. 2 seed Texas A&M, Quarterfinal Round of the SEC Tournament.

Vanderbilt baseball at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Bryan Clay Invitational, Day 1.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the SEC Championships, Day 1.

Commodores Quote of The Day

[On scoring 105 points against Bethel in 1912] “Naturally, it makes the Commodores look pretty good on paper to say that they opened the season by breaking a record with only two week’s practice, much of which was done in very hot weather and before a number of the varsity men had arrived. Nevertheless, it was not a great victory. Bethel was lamentably weak on defense; on the offense they did come within hailing distance of a first down. But for all that, some of those Bethel men, notably Captain Cody, played gritty football. Their main trouble was lack of unity in action. They were not well trained along football lines, although physically, they seemed never to be in distress.” The Tennessean

We’ll Leave You With This…

Vanderbilt basketball is on the rise 📈



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🔗 in bio#GivingDay / #VU4Life pic.twitter.com/FnXHqCkHe3 — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) April 16, 2026

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