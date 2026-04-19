Vanderbilt Baseball Goes for Series Win: The Anchor

Vanderbilt baseball is looking to do something for the first time this season: win a series on the road.

The Commodores have had plenty of struggles on the road this year and they are well-documented. In two SEC road series thus far, Vanderbilt has gotten swept at Mississippi State and lost two of three at Texas A&M.

But an 8-7 win over Kentucky Saturday now gives Vanderbilt a chance to win its first conference series on the road this season as well as snapping a streak of two consecutive series losses in general.

Vanderbilt won its bullpen game Saturday with Miller Green starting the game on the mound and Brennan Seiber finishing things off in the ninth inning. Now, Vanderbilt turns to its regularly scheduled starter in Wyatt Nadeau.

Nadeau is coming off a game in which Oklahoma in which a bad start to his outing ended up hurting Vanderbilt in the end as the Commodores lost the rubber match. Today, Nadeau has a shot at redemption and a shot to give his team a huge win before next week’s home series against Texas.

The offense was much more productive yesterday than it was in the first game of the series, but the Commodores still left 12 guys on base. Vanderbilt is going to need to get its offense going more and get the key hits if it wants to win the rubber match.

Vanderbilt and Kentucky are scheduled to start at 12 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season

139 days

The Anchor: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Four-star defensive back Ja’lil Goley posted on Twitter/X that he has received an offer from Vanderbilt football. Goley is in the class of 2028 and attends high school at Hebron Christian Academy.

Class of 2028 recruit Carter Charapata took a visit to Vanderbilt Saturday and was in attendance for the Black and Gold game. Charapata plays wide receiver and defensive back for Baylor High School in the Chattanooga, Tennessee area.

Vanderbilt women’s golf is in third place with a score of 6-under at the SEC Championships after the second day of the event. The Commodores trail Oklahoma and Texas.

Saturday’s Commodores Results

Offense beat defense 41-28 in the Vanderbilt football spring game.

Vanderbilt baseball beat Kentucky 8-7.

Vanderbilt lacrosse lost to James Madison 14-9.

Sunday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball at Kentucky, 12 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the SEC Championships, Day 3.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“[Red] Sanders was a master technician, particularly at defense. It was his firm belief that defense wins football games and championships. To prove his point, he stuck with the archaic single-wing offense, the Model T Ford of football offenses, in which the opponents were never surprised, merely overpowered.” James Murray

We’ll Leave You With This…

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