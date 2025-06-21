Vanderbilt baseball hires new hitting coach: The Anchor
Nobody will question the talent level of Vanderbilt’s pitching and fielding. They’re both elite.
It’s the Commodores’ performance at the plate that has been the struggle and was key factor in their early exit from the NCAA Baseball Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.
The Commodores made a coaching change before last season to improve their offense, and it worked late in season. However, the offense disappeared once the Nashville NCAA Regional began, and the Commodores became the first-ever No. 1 overall seed that failed to reach its regional final.
Now, Vanderbilt is moving on to its third hitting coach in as many seasons.
Former Commodores infielder Jason Esposito is expected to be hired as the Commodores’ next hitting coach, according to reports from D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers and 247 Sports’ Joey Dwyer.
Esposito was a second round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2011 after helping lead Vanderbilt to the College World Series in Omaha. In that final season, Esposito batted .369/.420/.577 with four homers, 26 RBIs and 28 runs in SEC regular-season play.
