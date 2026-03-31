Vanderbilt Baseball Looks to Continue Winning Ways Against Belmont: The Anchor

Has Vanderbilt baseball turned a corner heading as the calendar prepares to turn to April?

The Commodores are coming off a three-game sweep over their rivals in No. 21 Tennessee with three walkoff hits. What was a doom and gloom scenario after getting swept by Mississippi State a little over a week ago has all but passed as Vanderbilt rolls into Tuesday’s midweek matchup against Belmont on a four-game winning streak.

It is one thing to say that Vanderbilt has turned a corner, but it is another thing if the Commodores go out and prove it. And it all starts tonight against the Bruins. For Vanderbilt, it needs to continue to win its midweek games that are usually used to help teams get back on track.

Vanderbilt hits the road this weekend for a series at No. 25 Texas A&M, where Vanderbilt can really start to show whether it uses the sweep over Tennessee as a springboard forward.

Vanderbilt has been two different teams at home and away from home. The Commodores are 16-4 at Hawkins Field this year, but are just a combined 1-8 in neutral site and true road games. Starting to win road series will be more concrete evidence that a season that was viewed as a down year by many has suddenly shifted in a positive direction.

Tonight’s game against a 10-18 Belmont team should be a night where Vanderbilt continues to get its bats going and its defense more tuned in. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

158 days

The Anchor: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Two Vanderbilt women’s basketball recruits – Jhai Johnson and Olivia Jones – were named to the 2026 Jordan Brand Classic teams.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball freshman Aubrey Galvan earned Fort Worth Regional 1 All-Tournament Team as she helped Vanderbilt get to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009.

Vanderbilt lacrosse freshman Gabby Putnam won the American Conference Freshman of the Week as she helped the Commodores cruise past Charlotte 16-7 Saturday.

Monday’s Commodores Results

There were no games played.

Tuesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Belmont, 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Commodores Quote of The Day

On being named MVP of 2009 SEC Tournament] “If you look at the stats, I didn’t shoot well at all, to be honest. I did hit some shots and my teammates found me a few 3s at clutch times in the game, but it was a complete team effort.” Christina Wirth

We’ll Leave You With This…