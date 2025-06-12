Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Baseball Players Earn More All-American Honors: The Anchor

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025.
Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A pair of Vanderbilt baseball players were named All-Americans on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt’s season-leader in saves Sawyer Hawks was named a Second-Team All-American and Connor Fennel was named a Third-Team All-American by the National College Baseball Writers’ Association on Wednesday.

It’s the second All-American honor for Hawks for the 2024 season and first for Fennell.

Hawks finished the 2025 campaign with a 4-0 record and a 1.60 ERA over 18 appearances. He held opposing hitters to a .167 average and totaled 59 strikeouts to 11 walks.

Fennell was one of Vanderbilt’s best pitchers this season, offering a mix of great pitching and pace. He ended the season with a 6-0 record, two saves and a 2.53 ERA. He had 84 strikeouts and 11 walks in 53.1 innings pitched. In SEC games, Fennell led the league in opponent batting average at .178.

Vanderbilt’s Postseason Awards

  • Sawyer Hawks – Second Team All-America (Perfect Game and NCBWA)
  • Connor Fennell – Third Team All-America (NCBWA), Second Team All-Region (ABCA)
  • Austin Nye – First Team Freshman All-America (Perfect Game), Second Team Freshman All-America (NCBWA)

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

79 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“[Jess Neely] did things in such a quiet way that he never got very much credit. But that’s the way he wanted it. It was during some of our back-office gin rummy games that we talked about things. He was one of the few people who didn’t discourage me to get the Nashville Sounds going. He said if I had a good game plan, and was willing to work hard, it would succeed.”

Larry Schmittou

