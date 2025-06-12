Vanderbilt Baseball Players Earn More All-American Honors: The Anchor
A pair of Vanderbilt baseball players were named All-Americans on Wednesday.
Vanderbilt’s season-leader in saves Sawyer Hawks was named a Second-Team All-American and Connor Fennel was named a Third-Team All-American by the National College Baseball Writers’ Association on Wednesday.
It’s the second All-American honor for Hawks for the 2024 season and first for Fennell.
Hawks finished the 2025 campaign with a 4-0 record and a 1.60 ERA over 18 appearances. He held opposing hitters to a .167 average and totaled 59 strikeouts to 11 walks.
Fennell was one of Vanderbilt’s best pitchers this season, offering a mix of great pitching and pace. He ended the season with a 6-0 record, two saves and a 2.53 ERA. He had 84 strikeouts and 11 walks in 53.1 innings pitched. In SEC games, Fennell led the league in opponent batting average at .178.
Vanderbilt’s Postseason Awards
- Sawyer Hawks – Second Team All-America (Perfect Game and NCBWA)
- Connor Fennell – Third Team All-America (NCBWA), Second Team All-Region (ABCA)
- Austin Nye – First Team Freshman All-America (Perfect Game), Second Team Freshman All-America (NCBWA)
Today’s Commodores Schedule
No games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
No games played.
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
79 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“[Jess Neely] did things in such a quiet way that he never got very much credit. But that’s the way he wanted it. It was during some of our back-office gin rummy games that we talked about things. He was one of the few people who didn’t discourage me to get the Nashville Sounds going. He said if I had a good game plan, and was willing to work hard, it would succeed.”- Larry Schmittou
Check Us Out On:
TwitteR/X
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Threads
Blue Sky