No. 19 Vanderbilt Baseball Rides Strong Starting Pitching To Upset No. 5 Georgia in Game One
No. 19 Vanderbilt baseball utilized a pitching gem and resilient offense to open its series against No. 5 Georgia with a 3-1 victory.
The Commodores starting pitcher JD Thompson allowed Georgia's leadoff batter Slate Alford to open the game with a home run, but put it behind him to give Vanderbilt an impressive outing and stiffle the Bulldogs offense. Thompson went a season-high eight innings allowing just one run on five hits while tallying a season high 14 strike outs and just one walk.
Vanderbilt's offense struggled throughout the evening as Georgia starter Brian Curley matched Thompson's effort for the Bulldogs. After falling behind 1-0 to open the game the Commodores stranded runners at third in the first and fifth innings, squandering precious chances to even the game.
The offense made its mark in the bottom of the seventh as third baseman Brodie Johnston led off the inning with a solo home run to tie the game. Rustan Rigdon followed up with a hard hit single to knock Curley out of the game after 6 innings pitched, allowing two runs off three hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk.
Rigdon ultimately scored after stealing second when Colin Barczi singled off the first baseman causing the infield to scramble to make the score 2-1.
Thompson's bounce-back performance comes after struggling against Oklahoma last week. His control kept the Commodores in the game and saves Vanderbilt's bullpen for the remainder of the series as he put a lid on the top home run hitting team in the nation.
Vanderbilt's offense got an insurance run in the 8th inning after Johnston reached on a fielders choice, advanced to second on a walk and came around to score on a Braden Holcomb single.
Sawyer Hawks took the ball from Thompson in the ninth inning, struck out a Georgia batter and notched his fifth save of the season without drama.
Vanderbilt squares off against Georgia for game two on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.