Vanderbilt's Big Sweep Leads to a Big Jump in Top 25 Polls
Vanderbilt saw more than a little bump in its placement in the national top 25 rankings after sweeping then-No. 3 Georgia. Instead, it was more like a big slam dunk-type of leap (with the Bulldogs getting posterized).
The Commodores (30-10, 11-7 SEC) moved up from a No. 19 ranking by both D1Baseball and Baseball America and into the top 10 of both rankings. Vanderbilt was ranked No. 9 in Monday’s D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings and No. 8 in Baseball America’s Top 25 Rankings. It’s the first time this season Vanderbilt has been ranked inside the top 10. Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the Commodores’ 4-0 week:
“Vanderbilt soars inside the top 10 for the first time this season after a 4-0 week that was headlined by an impressive sweep of then-No. 3 Georgia. In Tuesday’s midweek triumph over Lipscomb, the Commodores’ bullpen squandered a late-inning lead before Colin Barczi delivered a walk-off single. Southpaw JD Thompson turned in the best outing of his career on Thursday when he collected a career-high 14 strikeouts across eight innings of one-run ball. The Commodores on Friday—led by two home runs and seven RBIs from blue chip freshman Brodie Johnston—scored 13 runs on as many hits, while in Saturday’s finale Connor Fennell put the exclamation point on the weekend with 11 strikeouts in 5.2 strong innings. Vanderbilt this week hosts Middle Tennessee and heads to No. 22 Ole Miss for its third-straight ranked series.”
The new ranking puts the Commodores in line to host a NCAA Regional, but there’s still a few weeks left in the regular season and Vanderbilt is in a tough stretch of its season. The Commodores will travel to No. 23 Ole Miss next after a midweek game against Middle Tennessee.
Here are the complete top 25 rankings:
D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings
- Texas (33-5)
- Clemson (35-7)
- Oregon State (30-7)
- Florida State (29-7)
- Arkansas (34-7)
- Tennessee (33-7)
- LSU (34-7)
- North Carolina (31-9)
- Vanderbilt (30-10)
- Georgia (33-9)
- Auburn (27-13)
- UC Irvine (28-9)
- Oregon (27-11)
- Oklahoma (29-10)
- UCLA (29-10)
- Arizona (28-11)
- West Virginia (34-4)
- Alabama (31-10)
- Louisville (28-11)
- Troy (28-12)
- Coastal Carolina (30-10)
- Southern Miss (27-13)
- Ole Miss (28-12)
- Georgia Tech (29-11)
- NC State (27-12)
Baseball America Top 25 Rankings
- Texas (33-5)
- Clemson (25-7)
- North Carolina (31-9)
- LSU (34-7)
- Tennessee (33-7)
- Oregon State (30-7)
- Arkansas (34-7)
- Vanderbilt (30-10)
- Georgia (33-8)
- Florida State (29-7)
- Oklahoma (29-10)
- Auburn (27-13)
- UC Irvine (28-9)
- West Virginia (34-4)
- Troy (28-12)
- Coastal Carolina (30-10)
- Western Kentucky (33-7)
- UCLA (29-10)
- Louisville (28-11)
- Oregon (27-11)
- Arizona (28-11)
- Ole Miss (28-12)
- TCU (29-12)
- Alabama (31-10)
- Georgia Tech (29-11)