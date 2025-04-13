No. 17 Vanderbilt Avoids Sweep with 13-2 Win
No. 17 Vanderbilt’s batters finally found their swing in Sunday’s series finale against No. 19 Oklahoma, avoiding the sweep with a 13-2 victory.
The Commodores (26-10, 8-7 SEC) scored at least one run in every inning except the fourth and ended the game with a series-high 11 hits. They were 9-for-17 with runners in scoring position after recording just one hit in the previous two games with runners in scoring position. The Commodores also took advantage of eight free passes (two walks, six hit-by-pitches).
Riley Nelson started off the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, setting a different tone for the game than the previous two. Nelson ended the game 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBI. Braden Holcomb had the second home run for Vanderbilt in the second inning that made the score 3-0.
Holcomb finished Sunday’s game with a team-high four RBI and was one of five Commodores to drive in two or more runs along with Jonathan Vastine, Nelson, Brodie Johnston and Rustan Rigdon.
Connor Fennell pitched a solid 4.1 innings for the Commodores and allowed one run on three hits, a walk and five strikeouts. Sawyer Hawks finished off the game without allowing just one walk and not hits.
Oklahoma pitcher Malachi Witherspoon did his best to recreate his twin brother’s two-hit complete game performance Saturday with 11 strikeouts, including eight of the first nine outs recorded by Oklahoma (25-10, 7-8 SEC).
Vanderbilt will head back to Nashville for its midweek game against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. on SECN+. The Commodores’ next SEC series will be against No. 7 Georgia starting on Thursday.