Vanderbilt Earns No. 1 Overall Seed in 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The reigning SEC champions also extended the longest active streak of tournament appearances to 19 and hosting a regional for the 10th time.

Vanderbilt Commodores players celebrate victory as Ole Miss Rebels take on Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Vanderbilt Commodores defeated Ole Miss Rebels 3-2. / Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not many people outside of Nashville were expecting this, but after Vanderbilt’s 8-0 run to end season and winning the SEC Baseball Tournament championship, the Commodores are the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The NCAA selection committee announced the full filed of 64 teams and Vanderbilt was the first team to hear its name called out. It’s the 19th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for Vanderbilt, which is the longest active streak in Division I, and 10th time Vanderbilt has hosted a regional. It's also the second time in program history Vanderbilt has been the No. 1 overall seed (2007).

ICYMI: Vanderbilt’s Pitching Masterclass at the SEC Tournament

The Commodores will be joined by Louisville, East Tennessee State and Wright State at Hawkins Field for the NCAA Regional starting Friday (full schedule is below).

For most of the season, Vanderbilt was in the mid-teens and up until a few weeks ago was on the bubble of being a regional host. Then the Commodores beat Tennessee twice, swept Kentucky the following weekend and then dominated the three games they played in the SEC Tournament.

"Today just shows what this team is capable of," shortstop Jonathan Vastine said after Sunday's SEC championship game. "I think now that we've seen it, we got a trophy to our name, I think now we're aware that we could really do something special."

Nashville NCAA Regional Tournament

Teams

  • No. 1 Vanderbilt (42-16)
  • No. 2 Louisville (35-21)
  • No. 3 East Tennessee State (41-15)
  • No. 4 Wright State (38-19)

National Top 8 Seeds (ranked)

  1. Vanderbilt
  2. Texas
  3. Arkansas
  4. Auburn
  5. North Carolina
  6. LSU
  7. Georgia
  8. Oregon State

