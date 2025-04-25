Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt and Ole Miss Going With Normal Starting Pitchers

The Commodores' will use the same starting pitcher rotation they used against Georgia last week and the Rebels going with its usual rotation.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) throw to a Georgia batter during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin is going with the same starting pitcher rotation for this weekend's series against Ole Miss the Commodores used in last weekend’s series sweep against Georgia. That’s not surprising after the combination of JD Thompson, Cody Bowker and Connor Fennell had some of their best games this season against a high-powered then No. 3 Georgia team.

Ole Miss also announced its rotation for the weekend and will be going with its usual lineup of Hunter Elliot, Riley Maddox and Mason Nichols.

Like so many Friday night SEC games, the Commodores and Rebels will pit their ace pitchers against one another and could be a fantastic pitchers’ duel. Thompson and Elliot will get the series started at 6:30 p.m. on SECN+.

Game One

LHP JD Thompson (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 54.2 IP, 70 SO, 18 BB, 24 ER, .227 b/avg.) vs. LHP Hunter Elliot (5-2, 4.04 ERA, 49 IP, 58 SO, 22 BB, 22 ER, .216 b/avg.)

Game Two

RHP Cody Bowker (2-2, 3.66 ERA, 46.2 IP, 61 SO, 21 BB, 19 ER, .207 b/avg.) vs. RHP Riley Maddox (4-3, 6.10 ERA, 38.1 IP, 39 SO, 19 BB, 26 ER, .270 b/avg.)

Game Three

RHP Connor Fennell (4-0, 3.00 ERA, 27 IP, 51 SO, 5 BB, 9 ER, .184 b/avg.) vs. RHP Mason Nichols (3-0, 4.43 ERA, 40.2 IP, 44 SO, 13 BB, 20 ER, .242 b/avg.)

Notable Relief Pitchers

Vanderbilt

RHP Sawyer Hawks (3-0, 6 SV, 1.34 ERA, 33.2 IP, 46 SO, 7 BB, 5 ER, .152 b/avg.)
RHP Tommy O’Rourke (3-0, 2 SV, 2.63 ERA, 13.2 IP, 16 SO, 6 BB, 4 ER, .170 b/avg.)
RHP Brennan Seiber (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 19.2 IP, 26 SO, 12 BB, 6 ER, .161 b/avg.)
LHP Miller Green (1-2, 5 SV, 3.71 ERA, 17 IP, 20 SO, 6 BB, 7 ER, .200 b/avg.)

Ole Miss

RHP Connor Spencer (0-1, 3 SV, 0.66 ERA, 13.2 IP, 13 SO, 7 BB, 1 ER, .128 b/avg.)
RHP Mason Morris (3-1, 1 SV, 2.16 ERA, 33.1 IP, 50 SO, 13 BB, 8 ER, .178 b/avg.)
LHP Gunnar Dennis (2-1, 3.93 ERA, 18.1 IP, 21 SO, 11 BB, 8 ER, .278 b/avg.)
RHP Will McCausland (2-0, 1 SV, 5.47 ERA, 26.1 IP, 37 SO, 6 BB, 16 ER, .274 b/avg.)

