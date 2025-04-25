Vanderbilt and Ole Miss Going With Normal Starting Pitchers
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?
Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin is going with the same starting pitcher rotation for this weekend's series against Ole Miss the Commodores used in last weekend’s series sweep against Georgia. That’s not surprising after the combination of JD Thompson, Cody Bowker and Connor Fennell had some of their best games this season against a high-powered then No. 3 Georgia team.
Ole Miss also announced its rotation for the weekend and will be going with its usual lineup of Hunter Elliot, Riley Maddox and Mason Nichols.
Like so many Friday night SEC games, the Commodores and Rebels will pit their ace pitchers against one another and could be a fantastic pitchers’ duel. Thompson and Elliot will get the series started at 6:30 p.m. on SECN+.
Game One
LHP JD Thompson (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 54.2 IP, 70 SO, 18 BB, 24 ER, .227 b/avg.) vs. LHP Hunter Elliot (5-2, 4.04 ERA, 49 IP, 58 SO, 22 BB, 22 ER, .216 b/avg.)
Game Two
RHP Cody Bowker (2-2, 3.66 ERA, 46.2 IP, 61 SO, 21 BB, 19 ER, .207 b/avg.) vs. RHP Riley Maddox (4-3, 6.10 ERA, 38.1 IP, 39 SO, 19 BB, 26 ER, .270 b/avg.)
Game Three
RHP Connor Fennell (4-0, 3.00 ERA, 27 IP, 51 SO, 5 BB, 9 ER, .184 b/avg.) vs. RHP Mason Nichols (3-0, 4.43 ERA, 40.2 IP, 44 SO, 13 BB, 20 ER, .242 b/avg.)
Notable Relief Pitchers
Vanderbilt
RHP Sawyer Hawks (3-0, 6 SV, 1.34 ERA, 33.2 IP, 46 SO, 7 BB, 5 ER, .152 b/avg.)
RHP Tommy O’Rourke (3-0, 2 SV, 2.63 ERA, 13.2 IP, 16 SO, 6 BB, 4 ER, .170 b/avg.)
RHP Brennan Seiber (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 19.2 IP, 26 SO, 12 BB, 6 ER, .161 b/avg.)
LHP Miller Green (1-2, 5 SV, 3.71 ERA, 17 IP, 20 SO, 6 BB, 7 ER, .200 b/avg.)
Ole Miss
RHP Connor Spencer (0-1, 3 SV, 0.66 ERA, 13.2 IP, 13 SO, 7 BB, 1 ER, .128 b/avg.)
RHP Mason Morris (3-1, 1 SV, 2.16 ERA, 33.1 IP, 50 SO, 13 BB, 8 ER, .178 b/avg.)
LHP Gunnar Dennis (2-1, 3.93 ERA, 18.1 IP, 21 SO, 11 BB, 8 ER, .278 b/avg.)
RHP Will McCausland (2-0, 1 SV, 5.47 ERA, 26.1 IP, 37 SO, 6 BB, 16 ER, .274 b/avg.)