Will Trinidad Chambliss Return to Ole Miss?
Trinidad Chambliss wants to return to Ole Miss. Ole Miss wants Trinidad Chambliss to come back next season. Those two sides have agreed to a lucrative new deal to make that happen, they just need the NCAA to rule on whether or not the quarterback will be granted a sixth year of eligibility.
Chambliss spent three years at Division II school Ferris State where he only spent one season as a starter. In '24 he threw 26 touchdowns and ran for over 1,000 yards aand 25 touchdowns as he led the school to a national championship. Then he transfered to Ole Miss where he ended up becoming the starting quarterback when Austin Simmons went down with an injury early in the season.
So far at Ole Miss he's gone 11-1, thrown for 3,660 yards, 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions to go along with 520 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns as the Rebels have advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal.
It's no wonder Chambliss appears to want to play another year in college. Now it's on the NCAA to decide if he can and they're already three days into the 15-day transfer portal. Just a delay in the decision is apparently costing Chambliss money. Texas Tech agreed to a $5 million deal with Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby, but Chambliss is currently uncertain of his future.
The basis for Chambliss's request for a sixth year is that he missed the 2022 season with a respiratory illness after redshirting in 2021.
If the NCAA does deny the request, there will likely be a lawsuit and the outcome of that will decide whether he plays another year at Ole Miss or has to turn pro.
So Chambliss has made his decision, but it doesn't seem like it's actually his to make.