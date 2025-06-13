Vanderbilt Players and Signees Invited to MLB Draft Combine
It’s been a fairly quiet transfer portal window for Vanderbilt with just two commitments received in the almost two weeks the window has been open.
The Commodores may end needing to be a little bit busier with the MLB Draft coming up next month. Tim Corbin and his staff will have a good idea soon of which players will be drafted and need to be replaced when the MLB Draft Combine is held June 17-21 in Phoenix.
RJ Austin, Cody Bowker and JD Thompson are the current Vanderbilt players that will take part in the draft combine. Vanderbilt signees Tyler Baird, Slater de Brun, Sean Gamble, Connor Hamilton, Seth Hernandez and Talon Haley will also be amongst the 322 draft prospects working out at the combine.
Many of these players and signees will choose to enter the professional ranks. Hernandez is a possible No. 1 overall selection and Austin should be an early round draft pick. Both are expected to go pro. Another possible pro player will be de Brun, who is the No. 25 overall draft prospect by MLB.com, and Thompson who is No. 67 on that same list.
Prospects in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in a series of on-field, medical and performance assessments as well as educational programming designed to prepare them for careers in professional baseball. All players will have the opportunity to participate in a pro-style showcase workout, as well as strength and performance assessments.
MLB Network will have exclusive, live coverage of the combine beginning at 11 a.m. June 17.