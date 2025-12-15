Diego Pavia Issues Apology to Heisman Voters for ‘Disrespectful’ Social Media Post
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia made waves on Sunday afternoon for some pointed comments he made towards Heisman Trophy voters.
After coming in second place to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza in 2025's race for college football’s most prestigious award, the Commodores' signal caller wrote the following on his Instagram story:
“F-all the voters 👎 But ..... Family for life.”
The message has since gone viral across social media, and in turn, Pavia has issued an apology for what he said was him being “disrespectful.“
“Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor,” Pavia wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry.”
“Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award,” he continued. “I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah [Love] and Julian [Sayin] had this season. I’ve been doubted my whole life. Every step of my journey I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because Ive learned that nothing would be handed to me. My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them—I am grateful for them—and I wouldn’t want anything to distract from that. I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl.”
Pavia finished the 2025 regular season with a 71.2% completion percentage, 3,192 passing yards, and an SEC-leading 27 passing touchdowns while also adding 826 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He led Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season in program history, as well as its second consecutive bowl game appearance. They'll take on Iowa in the aforementioned ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.