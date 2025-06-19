Vanderbilt's RJ Austin Wins Rawlings Gold Glove: The Anchor
Vanderbilt’s rise to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament was largely based on its pitching and fielding defense.
The latter of those reasons just got recognized.
Vanderbilt centerfielder RJ Austin was named to the 2025 American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods Gold Glove Team. He’s the fifth Vanderbilt player to win a gold glove, joining Enrique Bradfield Jr. (2023 and 2021), Jeren Kendall (2017), Vince Conde (2014) and Sonny Gray (2011.
Austin, according to D1Baseball.com Synergy Leaderboards, saved nearly 10 defensive runs and tallied six outfield assists and 140 putouts. What doesn’t show up on Austin’s stat line are the numerous highlight reel catches he made this season, including the final out of the SEC Baseball Tournament.
The Georgia native junior Commodore is draft eligible in the upcoming MLB Draft and is an attendee at the MLB Draft combine this week in Phoenix, Ariz. along with a few other Vanderbilt teammates.
Austin wasn’t included in ESPN’s Kily McDaniel’s Mock Draft 2.0 (first round only), but he’s expected to be drafted early.
