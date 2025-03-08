Vanderbilt Secures Series Win Against Xavier with 6-1 Victory Saturday
Vanderbilt recorded just five hits in its Saturday game against Xavier, but all it really needed was one swing from its No. 9-hitter.
Shortstop Jonathan Vastine’s two-run home run in the third inning scored the game’s first runs and despite Xavier scoring a run in the next half inning, the Commodores’ pitching and defense shut down the Musketeers in a 6-1 win.
The Commodores held a 2-1 lead headed into the bottom of the eighth inning where they scored XX runs. Xavier’s second error of the game led Colin Barczi to reach base and both Mac Rose and Brodie Johnston to score. Mike Mancini then added another run on a groundout to put Vanderbilt ahead 5-1.
Barczi would later score on Vastine’s fielder’s choice to give the Commodores a 6-1 lead.
Hunter McElvain started off the game on the mound for Vanderbilt, striking out seven batters in 3.1 innings of work before leaving the game with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. Alex Kranzler was able to escape the inning without allow any more damage and the Commodes led 2-1. Kranzler pitched the next four innings and picked up his first win of the season after allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out three batters before giving way to Miller Green at the start of the eighth inning. Green earned his third save of the season in 1.1 innings of work and struck out three batters.
Vanderbilt and Xavier will wrap up their weekend series on Sunday at 1 p.m. on SECN+. Cody Bowker (1-1, 2.77 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season for Vanderbilt against the Musketeers.