Vanderbilt Starting Pitcher for NCAA Regional vs. Wright State Revealed
This time a year ago, Vanderbilt was headed to the Clemson NCAA Regional where it would go 0-2 and return to Nashville for a long wait.
This year, things are different. The Commodores are hosting a NCAA Regional as the No. 1 overall seed and winners of the SEC Tournament championship. But in another way, things will be the same.
For example, according to a report from The Tennessean, Vanderbilt will start the same pitcher Friday against Wright State that it used in last season’s regional-opening game against Coastal Carolina: JD Thompson.
Thompson has been the regular Friday starter for the Commodores this season and will continue that role in the NCAA Regional. Thompson has made 15 starts for Vanderbilt this season, posting a 5-5 record with a 4.06 ERA, 110 strikeouts, 29 walks 37 earned runs and an opponent batting average of .240.
Some baseball strategists might consider holding onto your best pitcher in a No. 1 vs. No. 4 seed game since the No. 1-seed is usually a heavy favorite. This way, you have your ace for what’s likely to be a much better team.
The only problem for Vanderbilt is that its best pitcher isn’t just one player. It’s their entire bullpen.
By sending Thompson out to start Friday, the hope will be he can pitch deep into the game and the Commodores won’t have to use one of the best relievers for the final couple of innings. That’d leave the nation’s best bullpen nearly entirely available to pitch against either No. 2-seed Louisville or No. 3-seed East Tennessee State.
Wright State has not announced a starter yet, but there isn’t much strategy to consider as a No. 4 seed. Cam Allen has started the most games for the Raiderss (12) and has gone 7-3 with a 5.43 ERA and 1.60 WHIP while striking out 64 batters and allowing 38 bases on balls.
How to Watch: Wright State vs. Vanderbilt
Who: Wright State Raiders (38-19, 25-5 Horizon) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (42-16, 19-11 SEC)
When: 5 p.m., Friday
Where: Hawkins Field; Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Vanderbilt leads 4-0
Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 1, Wright State 0 (2021)
Last time out, Commodores: def. Ole Miss, 3-2
Last time out, Huskies: def. Milwaukee, 2-0