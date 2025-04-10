Who Will Start Sunday's Series Finale for No. 17 Vanderbilt?
Last week, neither Vanderbilt nor Florida announced who their starting pitcher for Sunday’s series finale game would be. Some thought it might a bit gamesmanship between the two schools, but maybe it wasn’t.
No. 19 Oklahoma (23-9, 5-6 SEC) listed starting pitchers for all three games of its upcoming series against No. 17 Vanderbilt (25-8, 7-5 SEC) in the conference's list of probable pitching matchups (see below). However, for the second-straight week, the Commodores don't have a starting pitcher for Sunday’s game listed (for the record, Florida doesn't have a starting pitcher for its Sunday game this week either).
Brennan Seiber ended up starting the Sunday game against Florida. Connor Fennell, who had been Vanderbilt’s Sunday starter, was used as a relief pitcher during the series, pitching one inning in game two Saturday and 1.2 innings on Sunday.
No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma Pitching Matchups
Game One
LHP JD Thompson (2-2, 4.10 ERA, 41.2 IP, 50 SO, 12 BB, 19 ER, .221 opp b/avg) vs. RHP Kyson Witherspoon (5-2, 2.40 ERA, .98 WHIP, 45 IP, 68 SO, 11 BB, 12 ER, .199 opp b/avg.)
Game Two
RHP Cody Bowker (2-2, 2.68 ERA, 40.1 IP, 50 SO, 14 BB, 12 ER, .195 b/avg.) vs. LHP Cade Crossland (1-2, 7.06 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 29.1, 35 SO, 15 BB, 23 BB, .282 opp b/avg.)
Game Three
TBA vs. RHP Malachi Witherspoon (2-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 37.1 IP, 37 SO, 19 BB, 21 ER, .283 opp b/avg.)
Potential Vanderbilt Starters
(These are the only other Vanderbilt pitchers who have started a game, other than Austin Nye who is the team’s midweek game starter.)
- Connor Fennell (2-0, 3.18 ERA, 17 IP, 35 SO, 4 BB, 6 ER, .194 opp b/avg.)
- Brennan Seiber (1-0, 1.53 ERA, 17.2 IP, 22 SO, 10 BB, 3 ER, .148 opp b/avg.)
- Ethan McElvain (1-2, 9.18 ERA, 16.2 IP, 30 SO, 20 BB, 17 ER, .313 opp b/avg.)