Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt, Tennessee SEC Tournament Semifinal Game Time Moved Up

Due to inclement weather expected in Hoover, Ala. in the afternoon, the start of the semifinal round of the SEC Baseball Tournament will start two hours early.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt first baseman Riley Nelson makes contact with a pitch Thursday night in a SEC Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game against Oklahoma.
Vanderbilt first baseman Riley Nelson makes contact with a pitch Thursday night in a SEC Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game against Oklahoma. / Vanderbilt Athletics

Get ready for some college baseball with your breakfast.

Due to the threat of inclement weather Saturday afternoon in Hoover, Ala., first-pitch for Vanderbilt’s SEC Baseball Tournament semifinal game against Tennessee has been moved up.

Saturday’s game will now start at 10 a.m. on SEC Network.

AccuWeather’s forecast shows a strong chance of thunderstorms in the early morning hours and again in the early afternoon, around the time Vanderbilt and Tennessee would be nearing the end of their game.

The second semifinal game between the winners of today’s SEC games (Ole Miss vs. Arkansas and Texas A&M vs. LSU) will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Commodores’ and Volunteers’ game.

How to Watch: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt

Who: Tennessee Volunteers (38-18, 16-14 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (40-16, 19-11 SEC)

When: 10 a.m., Saturday

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium; Hoover, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series: Tennessee leads all-time series 188-164-2

Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 7, Tennessee 5 (May 11, 2025)

Last time out, Commodores: def. Oklahoma

Last time out, Volunteers: def. Texas 7-5 (12 innings)

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball