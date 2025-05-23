Vanderbilt, Tennessee SEC Tournament Semifinal Game Time Moved Up
Get ready for some college baseball with your breakfast.
Due to the threat of inclement weather Saturday afternoon in Hoover, Ala., first-pitch for Vanderbilt’s SEC Baseball Tournament semifinal game against Tennessee has been moved up.
Saturday’s game will now start at 10 a.m. on SEC Network.
AccuWeather’s forecast shows a strong chance of thunderstorms in the early morning hours and again in the early afternoon, around the time Vanderbilt and Tennessee would be nearing the end of their game.
The second semifinal game between the winners of today’s SEC games (Ole Miss vs. Arkansas and Texas A&M vs. LSU) will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Commodores’ and Volunteers’ game.
How to Watch: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt
Who: Tennessee Volunteers (38-18, 16-14 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (40-16, 19-11 SEC)
When: 10 a.m., Saturday
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium; Hoover, Ala.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series: Tennessee leads all-time series 188-164-2
Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 7, Tennessee 5 (May 11, 2025)
Last time out, Commodores: def. Oklahoma
Last time out, Volunteers: def. Texas 7-5 (12 innings)