Vanderbilt Tops Belmont in Midweek Showdown

The Commodores scored at least one run in each inning they sent a batter to the plate and will head into their second SEC series on a high note.

Vanderbilt third baseman Brodie Johnston (9) celebrates his two-RBI home run against Xavier during the seventh inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 7, 2025. Vanderbilt won 15-3 in seven innings.
Vanderbilt third baseman Brodie Johnston (9) celebrates his two-RBI home run against Xavier during the seventh inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 7, 2025. Vanderbilt won 15-3 in seven innings. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 22 Vanderbilt’s first foray into SEC play wasn’t a successful one, but the Commodores got the confidence-boosting win they needed on Tuesday.

The Commodores scored one run in each inning played, except for the third inning that saw them push eight runs across the plate to win 13-2 against Belmont.

In that huge third inning, Vanderbilt took advantage of two Belmont errors that started in the first at-bat of the inning. Humphrey reached base on a throwing error, stole second and third in RJ Austin’s ensuing at-bat and ended up giving the Commodores a 3-0 lead on a failed pickoff attempt.

Vanderbilt’s next three runs wouldn’t necessarily come off of its own bats. Instead, Riley Nelson drew a walk to the load bases, then Colin Barczi was hit by a pitch to score a run, Jonathan Vastine drew a four-pitch walk that added another run before Braden Holcomb pushed across another fun on a fielder’s choice single.

Belmont loaded the bases again in Mac Rose’s next at-bat that set up Mike Mancini for a grand slam home run that put the Commodores ahead 10-1. Vanderbilt would another run in the fifth and sixth innings, while the Bruins scored one run in the fifth and seventh innings, to account for the 13-2 final score.

Austin Nye, after four starting appearances this season, got his first win of the season, pitching a perfect-four innings to start against Belmont. Nye also struck out three batters before giving way to Hudson Barton, Levi Huesman and Ryan Ginther to conclude the game.

Vanderbilt next faces the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, Texas A&M, who has fallen outside of the D1Baseball and Baseball America top 25 rankings. The three game series will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday on. The series will continue at 6 p.m. Friday and conclude at 2 p.m. Saturday. All three games will be streamed on SECN+.

