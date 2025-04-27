Vanderbilt Wins Behind Dominant Pitching Performance
Much like its series against Oklahoma a few weeks ago, No. 9 Vanderbilt put on a dominant display against No. 23 Ole Miss after dropping the first two games of the series in a 13-0 win Sunday.
Part of that is due to the Commodores’ bats showing up. They had nearly double the amount of hits Sunday (16) as they had in the first two games (10). But the biggest reason for Vanderbilt’s win was the dominance of Connor Fennell on the mound.
Fennell (5-0) is making his case as Vanderbilt’s best pitcher with a third-straight impressive outing. Sunday against the Rebels, Fennell allowed three hits, including just one in the first four innings, one walk and had a career-high 12 strikeouts.
It’s the second outing in a row Fennell recorded 10 or more strikeouts after recording 11 against Georgia last week. Prior to that, he led Vanderbilt to their only win against Oklahoma. He now has 63 strikeouts for the season and a 2.38 ERA. Most impressively, he’s issued just six walks in 34 innings.
Vanderbilt’s offense put Fennell ahead early, too, scoring three runs in the first inning on a Mac Rose single and Jonathan Vastine solo home run. RJ Austin, who was responsible for the only run Vanderbilt scored Saturday, made the score 5-0 in the second inning with a two-run single in the second inning.
The only innings the Commodores didn’t score any runs were the third and fourth innings, but every other inning saw them score at least two runs. It’s a performance that leads one to wonder where this offensive production was Friday and Saturday.
Nevertheless, the offense showed up Sunday and the Commodores avoided a winless week and, possibly, keep their spot in the top 16 and inline to host a NCAA Regional.
Next up for the Commodores (31-13, 12-9 SEC) is a midweek contest against Indiana State at Hawkins Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SECN+. The Commodores will stay at home for their next SEC series starting Friday against No. 18 Alabama.