What to Expect In No. 14 Vanderbilt Baseball's Matchup Against USC
The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) get set to play game two of the Southern California College Baseball Classic as they're paired with the USC Trojans (8-1) in the Saturday contest.
Vanderbilt's offense is averaging .300 at the plate as team on the young season with 34 extra base hits, including seven home runs in 10 games. Outfielder RJ Austin leads the team with 16 hits with infielder Riley Nelson just behind him with 14 as the offense has 83 runs on the season.
The Trojans are batting .298 as a team and have 14 home runs with Ethan Hedges leading the team at the plate with 16 hits, four home runs accounting for 16 RBIs in just nine games. Outfielder Kade Higgins is just as dangerous at the plate, batting .351 for 13 hits, three home runs and six RBIs.
The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and 63 degrees with a slight breeze making it a great day for baseball in Los Angeles. The Commodores are coming off an 8-3 victory over UCLA, while the Trojans beat UConn 8-5 in the opening game of the event.
Commodores starting pitcher Ethan McElvain gets the call for his third appearance of the season looking to avoid early inning pitfalls of his prior outings. McElvain allowed three runs in the first inning against Nebraska and four runs in the third inning against St. Mary's in his only appearances creating complications for the 'Dores.
The game begins at 4 p.m. CT and is televised on Big Ten +, and can be heard on the radio at 94.9 FM or online via the Commodore Radio Network.
Expected Starters
Vanderbilt - Ethan McElvain - two starts, 12.71 ERA, 5.2 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, six walks allowed
USC - Caden Aoki - two starts, 4.66 ERA, 9.2 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, no walks allowed