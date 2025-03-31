Who is Western Kentucky? Previewing Vanderbilt Baseball's Next Foe
If Vanderbilt baseball fans were hoping the Commodores’ midweek game to be an easy one after a tough three-game series against No. 2 Arkansas, those fans might be disappointed.
The Commodores (20-8, 4-5 SEC) will host a Western Kentucky team that’s lost just three games all season and fields a batting lineup and pitching staff that rank near the top in the nation in several statistical categories. However, the Hilltoppers have played one of the easiest schedules in the nation, ranking 290th (Vanderbilt ranks 48th) and they haven’t played No. 17 Dallas Baptist, the favorite to win Conference USA’s championship.
Western Kentucky is still dangerous, though. Its team batting average is .331, which is the fifth-highest in the nation and its pitching staff has a combined 2.54 ERA, second-best in the nation. RHP Jack Bennett has the second-lowest era in the nation (0.86) and has given up just earned runs in six appearances. Although, its unlikely Bennett will face the Commodores since he would be pitching on three-days rest and a trip to Dallas Baptist this weekend looms.
The Hilltoppers also have a batter, Ryan Wideman, that’s posted a .457 batting average, .802 slugging percentage and .504 on base percentage. They also have nine batters with a batting average over .300 and average nearly nine runs scored per game.
With stats like those, it won’t be hard for Vanderbilt to avoid overlooking Western Kentucky. That’s cemented even further when considering the Commodores would like to cleanse their palettes of this past weekend’s series against the Razorbacks. And the Commodores should live their chances.
The only teams to beat the Hilltoppers this year, so far, have been Murray State and Kennesaw State (twice). And they share a common opponent with Vanderbilt in Eastern Kentucky. The Hilltoppers beat their instate rivals 11-3 in February, while Vanderbilt beat the Colonels 10-0 (8 innings) last week.
First pitch between No. 23 Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday on SECN+