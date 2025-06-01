Wright State Eliminates East Tennessee State, Faces Vanderbilt In Elimination Game: The Anchor, June 1, 2025
NASHVILLE, Tenn.- After almost pulling off what would have been one of the most shocking upsets in recent college baseball history against Vanderbilt, Wright State bounced back and kept its season alive as the Raiders defeated East Tennessee State 7-5.
Wright State got off to a 4-0 lead early in the game with the help of two home runs from Gus Gregory and Boston Smith and a two-run double from Will Cook.
East Tennessee State did not back down though. The Buccaneers came roaring back with five runs of their own off of home runs from Jamie Palmese, JD Yakubinis and Cody Miller to give themselves a 5-4 lead.
But in the top of the eighth inning in a 5-5 game, Luke Arnold hit a two-run home run and gave Wright State the lead back at 7-5. Once the Raiders took the lead back they held onto it and kept their NCAA Tournament dream alive.
With the win, Wright State moved onto Sunday’s first game in an elimination game against Vanderbilt.
The Commodores lost Saturday's game 3-2 against Louisville. Vanderbilt's offense struggled to get the key hit as it had multiple chances throughout the game to tie or take a lead, but failed to do so.
Sunday's rematch between Wright State and Vanderbilt will be an elimination game. With their backs now against the walls, the Commodores will need to win three in a row to advance to next week's Super Regionals.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt Baseball against Wright State at Nashville Regional Elimination Game, 2 p.m. CT.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball team is back on campus. In a tweet from Vandy 247’s Joey Dwyer, freshman guard Jaylon Dean Vines was seen dunking a ball in the Commodores practice gym where Dwyer added that most of the Vanderbilt roster is back on campus.
Former Vanderbilt pitcher Devin Futrell was activated from the Salem Red Sox’s 7-day injured list. The Salem Red Sox are the Boston Red Sox Single-A affiliate team. Futrell pitched three seasons for Vanderbilt as he posted a 3.92 ERA and pitched 195.1 innings in his collegiate career.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
90 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
[Pregame speech before facing Texas] “There is one thing that makes me sick at heart. I heard repeatedly before we left Nashville that this Vanderbilt team, this crowd of men into whose faces I now look, might win from Texas if it would only fight. Has anybody the right to imply such an insult? And, if so, when before now could such a thing be said of men from Tennessee?- Dan McGugin