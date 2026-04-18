Breaking Down Ace Glass, Vanderbilt Basketball's Newest Addition

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball has landed a commitment from Washington State transfer guard Ace Glass.

Glass averaged 16.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and .8 steals per game in his freshman season in Pullman. He shot 45.5% from the field, 36.4% from 3-point range and 88.2% from the free throw line throughout the season. The shot volume for Glass was high, as he attempted 12.5 looks a game, 6.1 shots from 3-point range and got to the line over three times a game.

He was a three-star prospect out of high school and lacked power-five offers, but experienced a heavy transfer portal recruitment this spring. Here’s what stands out about his skillset.

Feb 10, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Ace Glass (21) shoots the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Breaking down Glass’ game

On the surface, Glass appeared to be among the best pure scorers available in the transfer portal.

Glass is No. 6 in the country in points per possessions on off the dribble shots among players that attempted over five per game. It’s easy to see why. Glass is fearless. He can get to his spots as a result of his unique quickness, standout handle, ability to get on platform quickly and make difficult shots.

In Glass, Vanderbilt isn’t getting a scorer that puts pressure on the rim like some of the other guards it’s had in the Mark Byington era, but he’s one of the best in the country at creating makeable shots for himself and finishing the play when he does. Dynamic is the word that comes to mind in regard to Glass.

Glass isn’t the type of player that a smart program brings in and subjects to a 3-and-D role. He’s an explosive scorer capable of changing the outlook of a game by carving up a mismatch or a faulty pick and roll coverage a few possessions in a row. Even if things aren’t setting up for Glass to take over, he’s still capable of ripping off a 10-0 run by himself by taking and making a number of difficult shots. Vanderbilt is likely going to live with Glass hunting his shot often if it means that he’s confident enough to lead a run.

It appears as if Glass is the type of player that believes nobody on the floor can guard him when he’s got it going, and he appears to be right. Glass scored in double figures against Seton Hall, Washington and Gonzaga—which he did it against twice. USC was the only power-five team that Washington State faced that Glass didn’t reach double figures against. His best game came in a 40-point outing in Washington State’s overtime loss to Arizona State.

The high number on assists in a game for Glass in 2025-26 was 7–which indicates that he’s a capable passer–but the variance was high in his assist numbers. Glass is best when he’s in a role that allows him to score it first rather than having to worry about consistently running the offense and scoring it. Vanderbilt appears to have him slotted into that role–although he’ll almost certainly bring the ball up at times.

Glass shot it 36.0% from 3-point range a season ago, but his numbers from beyond the arc could be inflated as a result of playing alongside other 3-point threats that can get him easier looks off the catch. The 87.4% clip–which is No. 75 in the country–that Glass shoots it at from the free throw line indicates that there’s likely some growing potential in his beyond the arc efficiency.

Evan Miyakawa has Glass as .37 possessions better than the average defender in college basketball based off of last season’s sample size. Industry sources have some skepticism about how Glass’ defense will translate to the SEC, but he’s not exactly a turnstile on that end. Glass doesn’t generate steals at a standout rate and likely won’t guard the best player on the floor, but all he has to do is be serviceable on that end. It appears as if he will be.

Glass isn’t here because Vanderbilt needed his defensive acumen. It needs him to score it at a high level–and, man, can he do that.

Feb 10, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Ace Glass (21) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Where Glass fits

Vanderbilt lost significant scoring at the two when Duke Miles walked off the floor for the final time in the Round of 32, but it appears to have replenished itself because of Glass’ choice to become a Commodore.

Glass can play on the ball, but he’s likely going to be the secondary ballhandler and be used as a go-to scorer on a roster with a few other standout scorers. Vanderbilt has had a few effective guys tasked with filling that role since Byington’s arrival, and Glass appears to be the next one.

Time to see if he can be a factor in getting this program to the second weekend.

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