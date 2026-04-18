What it Means: Vanderbilt Basketball Lands Commitment From Ace Glass

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball has landed a commitment from Washington State transfer guard Ace Glass.

Glass averaged 16.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and .8 steals per game in his freshman season in Pullman. He shot 45.5% from the field, 36.4% from 3-point range and 88.2% from the free throw line throughout the season. The shot volume for Glass was high, as he attempted 12.5 looks a game, 6.1 shots from 3-point range and got to the line over three times a game.

Vanderbilt hosted Glass on campus in the middle of the week and felt good about its chances with the rising sophomore coming out of the visit.

Washington State guard Ace Glass was at Vanderbilt today. pic.twitter.com/kPZ94mU4HM — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) April 15, 2026

Washington State finished the 2025-26 season with a 12-20 record, but Glass was its biggest bright spot while leading it in scoring in 12 of its 32 games. Glass’ best performance was a 40-point outing against Arizona State in Washington State’s overtime loss to the Sun Devils.

In addition to that performance, Glass scored in double figures against Seton Hall, Washington and Gonzaga—which he did it against twice. USC was the only power-five team that Washington State faced that Glass didn’t reach double figures against.

In another era, Glass is the type of player that would’ve been built around at a place like Washington State. Gone are those days, though. Glass—who led Washington State in scoring by over four points per game—was good enough as a freshman to prove that he could do it somewhere else. He scored 15+ points against Gonzaga once, Seton Hall and Arizona State.

That place is Vanderbilt, where Glass will have an immediate role as a score-first two guard. Vanderbilt had that on the roster a season ago with veteran guard Duke Miles and Glass projects to take on a chunk of the responsibility that Miles had. Vanderbilt hopes to complement Glass with star point guard Tyler Tanner--who is weighing the NBA Draft process, per sources--and AK Okereke--who is petitioning to get an additional yar of eligibility as a result of his inability to redshirt in the Ivy League as a freshman.

Glass was a three-star prospect out of high school and lacked power-five offers, but experienced a heavy transfer portal recruitment this spring.

Behind a competent player compensation budget, a clear path to a big role and an early track record of winning, Glass was sold on Vanderbilt. As a result, he’s set to be next in a line of talented guards to play in this program.

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