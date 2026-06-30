Breaking Down Vanderbilt Basketball Commit Gabe Nesmith

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball added the highest-ranked recruit of the Mark Byington era on Tuesday in standout wing Gabe Nesmith–who is ranked No. 20 in the high school class by 247 Sports, is a five-star in the composite ranking and is a four-star recruit in the site’s base ranking.

Nesmith is the Commodores’ highest-ranked commitment in nearly a decade and is the third-highest ranked player to commit to Vanderbilt in the era of recruiting rankings–behind Simi Shittu and Darius Garland.

He’s averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this summer on the EYBL circuit and was one of the most highly-touted uncommitted players in the 2027 class.

Here’s a breakdown of his game and how he fits with Vanderbilt.

Breaking Down Nesmith’s Game

Nesmith joins Vanderbilt as a big-time prospect. | Nesmith

Nesmith may be the most dynamic high school player that Vanderbilt has landed in the Mark Byington tenure, and it’s landed some good ones in other classes.

In Nesmith, Vanderbilt lands one of the most dynamic scorers in the class of 2027 that is a plus athlete, can put it on the floor, get his own shot and has the capability to be a plus finisher around the basket right away at the college level. Nesmith is the type of offensive piece that can take over a game if he’s got it going.

There’s still room for Nesmith’s jumper to become more consistent and for him to become more efficient as a whole, but his off the bounce game and ability to create his own shot is dynamic enough to warrant a five-star ranking. Nesmith has real positional size at 6-foot-5 that allows him to get off shots against bigger defenders, an impressive handle and a general fearlessness that big-time scorers generally carry with them.

The indication is that if Nesmith can refine his shot selection, he’ll be a dynamic, more efficient scorer at the college level with an NBA ceiling. The likelihood that he’ll have trouble getting his own in the SEC is relatively low.

Industry people believe Nesmith is a better shooter than his numbers indicate because of his shot selection. As he adjusts to the college level, he’ll have to adjust to a more structured offense and playing with other dynamic scorers, but his ceiling is as high as anyone Byington has recruited. There also appears to be some passing ability in there for Nesmith, but he’ll have to channel it more consistently at the next level.

Part of the story in regard to whether Nesmith hits his ceiling relates to whether he’ll reach his potential as a defender. Industry people believe Nesmith needs to bring it with more consistency on the defensive end–particularly off the ball–but that his length and athleticism give him a chance to be a truly disruptive player on that end if he gets stronger and is an every-possession guy on that end.

How Nesmith fits

Nesmith is as highly-ranked a player as Vanderbilt has landed under Byington. | Nesmith

Vanderbilt’s scheme appears to be advantageous to Nesmith in that it will allow him to get into the open floor often and practically showcase his athleticism consistently. He’s almost undoubtedly the most athletic wing Vanderbilt has recruited in the Byington era and will have an opportunity to play in the open floor, take risks defensively and finish plays with dunks often.

If Nesmith made a decision based solely on scheme fit, he likely made the right choice. Byington likely won’t put him in a box and will allow him to play in space and with tempo. That’s what Nesmith thrives in.

As a result, Vanderbilt could have a real blue-chip player on its hands and could maximize his skillset.

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