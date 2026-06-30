Vanderbilt Basketball Lands Five-Star Recruit Gabe Nesmith
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NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball has landed a commitment from five-star wing Gabe Nesmith, per multiple reports.
Nesmith is the Commodores’ highest-ranked commitment in nearly a decade and is the third-highest ranked player to commit to Vanderbilt in the era of recruiting rankings–behind Simi Shittu and Darius Garland. He's the cousin of former Vanderbilt star Aaron Nesmith.
Nesmith chose Vanderbilt over Providence, Arizona State, Auburn and a number of other power-five programs.
He's averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this summer on the EYBL circuit.
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy