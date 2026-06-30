Vanderbilt Basketball Lands Five-Star Recruit Gabe Nesmith

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball has landed a commitment from five-star wing Gabe Nesmith, per multiple reports.

Nesmith is the Commodores’ highest-ranked commitment in nearly a decade and is the third-highest ranked player to commit to Vanderbilt in the era of recruiting rankings–behind Simi Shittu and Darius Garland. He's the cousin of former Vanderbilt star Aaron Nesmith.

Nesmith chose Vanderbilt over Providence, Arizona State, Auburn and a number of other power-five programs.

He's averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this summer on the EYBL circuit.

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