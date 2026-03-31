Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have won five games in a row, giving them a 1.5-game cushion for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

The team they’re 1.5 games ahead of is their opponent on Tuesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games and looking to distance themselves from the No. 10-seeded Golden State Warriors.

Portland has losses by seven and 16 to the Clippers this season, but a win on Tuesday would put the No. 8 seed in play with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

After a 6-21 start, the Clippers have been one of the best teams in the NBA, moving up to 16th in the league in net rating while winning 33 of their last 48 games.

Oddsmakers have the Clippers favored at home on Tuesday night, but should bettors target them in this matchup?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this battle between play-in squads in the Western Conference.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers +5.5 (-115)

Clippers -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Blazers: +185

Clippers: -225

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Blazers record: 38-38

Clippers record: 39-36

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Jerami Grant – out

Damian Lillard – out

Chris Youngblood – out

Vit Krejci – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Isaiah Jackson – out

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Garland is a great target against Portland:

Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland has been red hot from beyond the arc since moving into the starting lineup, and I’m going back to him in the prop market after he hit a play in Sunday’s edition of Peter’s Points.

Garland has made three or more 3-pointers in 10 of his 11 games as a starter with the Clippers, and he’s averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers per game on 7.8 attempts in a Clippers uniform. Since being traded by the Cavs, Garland is shooting 51.0 percent from 3.

Now, he takes on a Portland Trail Blazers team that is 18th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage this season, allowing just over 12 3s per game. Since Garland is taking 3s at such a high volume, I’ll continue to bet on him as long as this number stays at 2.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Blazers are hot at the moment, but they’ve done almost all of their damage this season against bad teams.

Portland is 14-31 straight up against teams that are .500 or better this season and 24-7 against teams that are under .500. So, the Clippers are a tougher opponent for Tiago Splitter’s group, and there’s a recent L.A. has taken both games in the season series to this point.

Los Angeles is just 16th in the league in net rating, but the Blazers are 20th and have a negative net rating (-0.9) in the 2025-26 season.

Portland is also just 9-12 against the spread when set as a road underdog, posting an average scoring margin of -11.5 points in those games. I’ll gladly back L.A. at this short number on Tuesday.

Pick: Clippers -5.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.