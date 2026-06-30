With Gabe Nesmith's Commitment, Vanderbilt Basketball Could Be Transforming Into Five-Star Program

NASHVILLE—Mark Byington hadn’t yet proved it or tested his theory as he sat at the black placemat-covered folding table in the old practice gym at Memorial Gymnasium alongside Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee, but he believed it.

Byington believed that Vanderbilt had all it needed in place to recruit at a level that it hadn’t in a number of years, and he believed that he could be the one to do it.

“Vanderbilt is committed, and they want to be successful. And that matches my vision,” Byington said at his introductory press conference. “It’s a great league, and we’re going to find players who aren’t scared of a challenge.”

Up until that point, Vanderbilt didn’t have the necessary resources to get in the room with the type of players that Byington talked about. He thought that there was something untapped in Vanderbilt’s recruiting capabilities that he could unlock. He believed that recruiting to Vanderbilt was actually an asset rather than a detriment.

And, it turns out he was right.

Nesmith indicates Vanderbilt is doing things as a program that it hasn't before. | Nesmith

Byington and company landed Gabe Nesmith on Tuesday–the No. 20 recruit in the 2027 class, who chose Vanderbilt over just about any other power-five program. He’s the type of recruit that Byington envisioned landing when he sat at that table, and now he’s got him. Now, he’s got his signature recruit.

Nesmith–who is ranked No. 20 in the high school class by 247 Sports– is a five-star in the composite ranking and is a four-star recruit in the site’s base ranking. He’s also the highest-ranked player that Vanderbilt has landed in the Byington tenure. Nesmith is the Commodores’ highest-ranked commitment in nearly a decade and is the third-highest ranked player to commit to Vanderbilt in the era of recruiting rankings–behind Simi Shittu and Darius Garland.

Oftentimes landing the first five-star player is what’s necessary for others to follow behind, though, and Nesmith’s commitment could be an indicator that this Vanderbilt staff could hit a new peak in high school recruiting—and, in a way, could be transitioning into a five-star program.

In a country-wide evaluation, Vanderbilt is closer to a four and a half star program than a five-star program at this stage of Byington’s build in that it’s ascending, has borderline NBA players on the roster and hasn’t truly been a Final Four contender despite being ranked in the AP Top 25 nearly all season. It’s among the really good in the sport, but it still needs to take a step in order to be one of the sport’s truly elite programs–on the recruiting trail and on the floor.

Nesmith’s commitment and what it took for Vanderbilt to land it indicates that it might be taking that step.

Nesmith and Vanderbilt meet each other at the right time. | Nesmith

It’s not as if Nesmith is an entirely complete prospect–there’s still room for him to improve his efficiency, as an off-ball defender and playmaker for others–but he’s got as good of a chance as anyone not named Tyler Tanner on Vanderbilt’s roster to be an NBA player by the time this is all said and done. The off the bounce scoring is truly dynamic, the physical tools indicate that he could match up with NBA guys if he gets stronger and he appears to be in the right system to unlock his offensive ceiling.

Between that player-friendly system, resources that sources indicate to Vandy on SI are competitive enough for Vanderbilt to have a chance to win most recruitments that they prioritize and proof of concept that indicates to recruits that they can go to Vanderbilt and thrive, the pitch was already strong. Now, as a result of Nesmith’s commitment and the proof of concept it provides, the pitch is stronger to all five-star recruits.

Vanderbilt couldn’t land a top 100 player in Byington’s first high school cycle despite having the highest bid for a number of them when they committed. It finally broke through by landing three top 100 guys in the 2026 class, but didn’t have a true blue-chip player headlining the class. It had two players in Ethan Mgbako and Ant Brown that were close to that, but not a true five-star prospect.

As a result of Nesmith’s commitment, Vanderbilt doesn’t have that problem in the 2027 class. It also doesn’t have a problem believing that it can go up against the sport’s elite and find a way to win.

At the very least, Vanderbilt did that on Tuesday.

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