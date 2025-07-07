Vanderbilt Commodores

Chris Mañon takes step back in second NBA Summer League game I The Anchor

The former Vanderbilt wing and current Golden State forward is fighting for a roster spot this summer.

Joey Dwyer

Mañon played his second NBA Summer League game on Sunday night.
Mañon played his second NBA Summer League game on Sunday night. / NBA on Instagram

Chris Mañon is smart enough to know that his performance on Sunday night likely didn't turn heads the way his outing on Saturday night did.

Mañon was a topic of conversation on Saturday as he put on a defensive clinic and went for eight points as well as five blocks and steals combined, but the buzz around his name is quieter as he and the Golden State Warriors leave the California Classic on Sunday. The defense and the energy was still noticeably there, but the numbers didn't follow.

The former Vanderbilt wing went scoreless on Sunday with three turnovers and a -17 plus minus, which was the worst of any Warrior.

Mañon and the Warriors will take the floor again on Tuesday against the Miami Heat.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

No games or matches scheduled.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

No games or matches scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

54 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“Leaving Vanderbilt, Nashville and the South is not easy. Parting with the Vanderbilt players isn’t either. I’m certain that the university can and will find a highly qualified coach.”

-Red Sanders

feed

Published
Joey Dwyer
JOEY DWYER

Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Southeastern 16 and Mainstreet Nashville.

Home/Basketball