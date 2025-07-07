Chris Mañon takes step back in second NBA Summer League game I The Anchor
Chris Mañon is smart enough to know that his performance on Sunday night likely didn't turn heads the way his outing on Saturday night did.
Mañon was a topic of conversation on Saturday as he put on a defensive clinic and went for eight points as well as five blocks and steals combined, but the buzz around his name is quieter as he and the Golden State Warriors leave the California Classic on Sunday. The defense and the energy was still noticeably there, but the numbers didn't follow.
The former Vanderbilt wing went scoreless on Sunday with three turnovers and a -17 plus minus, which was the worst of any Warrior.
Mañon and the Warriors will take the floor again on Tuesday against the Miami Heat.
