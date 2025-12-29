Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Nets)
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry played over 41 minutes in an overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon, and it's put his status in question on the second night of a back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets.
Golden State fell back to .500 this season with the loss to Toronto, and Curry said that he's uncertain if he'll play on Monday after such a massive workload on Sunday. As of Monday morning, the Warriors have yet to release an injury report for their matchup with Brooklyn.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a bit of a different take after the loss to Toronto, saying that he expects the star guard to suit up.
Still, Kerr admitted that it's a "tough" one for Curry, as he did play a season-high in minutes on Sunday.
This season, Curry has missed time with a few injuries, but the Warriors are 12-11 when he plays and 4-5 when he sits out. So, there hasn't been a massive drop off when the two-time league MVP has been unable to suit up.
When it comes to back-to-backs, Curry has played both ends of a back-to-back three times while missing the second night of a back-to-back on multiple ocassions. Part of that is due to an illness that caused him to miss three games back in early November.
This season, the star guard is averaging 28.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3.
The Warriors are still favored on the road in this matchup, which is a sign that Curry may be able to play. The Nets have won seven of their last 10 games, so this may not be a super easy matchup for Golden State. DraftKings has Golden State as a 3.5-point favorite as of Monday morning.
This story will be updated with Curry's official injury status once the Warriors release their injury report on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.