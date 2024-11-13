Commodores Prepare to ‘Be Tested’ in First Road Trip Against South Florida
After a solid start to the season, the Vanderbilt Commodores will hit the road for the first time as they head to Tampa to take on the South Florida Bulls.
The Commodores will bring their 2-0 record to the Sunshine State for what is set to be a more challenging matchup with a great basketball program.
On Tuesday, Coach Shea Ralph met with the media to discuss the upcoming game on Thursday evening at the Yuengling Center. She was asked about the importance of getting out on the road early in the season and playing against tough competition in non-conference play.
“It was the reason we scheduled the game when we did. a really good team on the road, tough environment, tough style of play, really good coach, so I think it's a really great opportunity for us to kind of see where we're at, and then you know I love going on the road this early and getting tested. I think that can only help your team, so I'm excited for Thursday. I think it'll tell us a lot about what we are doing well and what we need to get better at.”
South Florida finished last year 19-14 on the season. They are coached by longtime veteran Jose Fernandez, who has been at the helm for the Bulls for 25 seasons and has an overall record of 464-307 with the program.
The Commodores will once again be without forward Sacha Washington. The senior has been limited in practice due to a non-basketball-related health issue and has yet to suit up in the first two games.
“We find out at the end of the week for Sasha what the future holds in terms of just like the near future.”
Having her back will be a huge momentum boost for the program, especially on the offensive side as she was just recognized earlier this week for reaching 1,000 career points in her collegiate career.
While she has been sidelined other forwards have made the most of her playing time and are getting great experience to help them with the much needed depth that will be relied upon once conference play comes around at the beginning of the new year.
Freshman guard Mikayla Blakes has made an immediate impact for the Commodores and she has turned into the primary scorer for the team.
“I did tell you guys that she was going to be something special. I think if I had to be honest with you guys in terms of my expectations I think that she's exceeded them so far in a bunch of ways.”
Blakes has started the season strong, averaging 19.5 points on 54% shooting from the field, four rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals per game. She will once again need to step up her game as she will be tested much more than in the first two contest of the season.
South Florida has appeared in seven of the last ten NCAA Tournaments, so a great all around win from the Commodores could finally move them up into the AP Top 25 next week. Tipoff on Thursday is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.