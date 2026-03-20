Duke Miles Delivers Status Update Ahead of Nebraska Matchup

OKLAHOMA CITY—Duke Miles would never miss this for the world.

Miles left the floor with Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner and showed him his hand on Thursday after Vanderbilt’s win over McNeese in the round of 64 and was absent from open locker room for most of the postgame celebration due to being evaluated for an injury, per source. The Vanderbilt guard said he was okay on Thursday night, but he has now cemented his status.

“I’m feeling good,” Miles told Vandy on SI. “I’m obviously going to play.”

Miles staying in the lineup changes the dynamic for this Vanderbilt team moving forward. The veteran guard averages 16.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds per game and 2.7 turnovers per game. Miles is shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Vanderbilt guard is dedicating the 2025-26 season to his late grandmother Terry Martin. Miles and Martin “always” talked about his dreams of going “far” in the NCAA Tournament and making it to the NBA. Miles is as close to actualizing those dreams as he’s ever been while she’s looking down on him.

“The first thing” Martin ever taught Miles was that giving up isn’t an option and that if you start something then you have to finish it. The words have manifested themselves throughout Miles' day-to-day life and tumultuous college basketball career.

Missing what could be his final college basketball game would be off brand for Miles.

"Great year, last year, March Madness time," Miles said, "Ain't no other way."

Miles missed time earlier this season as he sat from from Jan. 24 until Vanderbilt's home matchup against Tennessee after undergoing a minor knee surgery. Vanderbilt was 4-2 in that stretch, but Miles’ return elevated the ceiling of this Vanderbilt team significantly.

The Vanderbilt guard was is sixth in the country in steals and is the leader in steals at power-five schools at the time of his injury. He's now No. 4 in the country in steals. The Vanderbilt guard had played just 18 games this season, but is an off-the-bounce scorer that is as dynamic as anyone else on Vanderbilt’s roster. Miles is nationally ranked in six efficiency of KenPom’s individual efficiency categories.

Vanderbilt is looking to make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011-2012.