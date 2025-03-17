Everything Vanderbilt Coach Shea Ralph Said After NCAA Tournament Selection
Vanderbilt is headed back to the NCAA Tournament and is bringing with it one of the nation’s highest scoring offenses and the nation’s highest scoring duo.
The Commodores (22-10, 8-8) received the No. 7 seed in Birmingham Region 2 and will face No. 10-seed Oregon (19-11, 10-8 Big Ten) in the first round Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. It’ll be the 29th overall appearance for Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament and the first back-to-back appearances since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.
Following the announcement of the Commodores’ NCAA Tournament selection, coach Shea Ralph met with media members. Here’s everything the fourth-year Commodore coach said:
Ralph’s Opening Statement:
Just really excited for our team and our program. It’s been almost four years now since we've been here, and the things we talked about in these press conferences are the things we’re accomplishing — making sure we’re taking a step in the right direction every year is really important. Credit to our players; we have a really great group of young talent and veteran leadership. We knew what we were capable of at the beginning of the year, and just like every other team, we’ve had highs and lows, ebbs and flows. Our conference is the toughest one in the country, but we've earned the opportunity to put ourselves in this position. Really excited for them, excited for Vanderbilt, our men’s team, our leadership, and our community to support both of our teams in March Madness.
Ralph on potential for team’s success:
When we play our best — and I think most people would agree — we can compete with anyone in the country. The key is playing at our best for longer stretches, and that’s been our focus all year. Toward the end of the season, we did that really well. I know the motivation of March Madness and now knowing our draw, seeing their reaction, and the last few days of practice — I’m seeing my team be at their best. That’s exciting, and that’s all you can hope for as a coach this time of year: making sure they feel prepared, confident, and letting them play free and loose. What I’m seeing from my team is very encouraging in terms of what we’ll be able to accomplish now that we know our draw.
Ralph on Mikayla Blakes making her tournament debut:
For her — and all our players — I try to teach them that you don’t prepare for this moment now; you prepare the moment you step on campus. You treat everything like it’s March — where you win or go home. You prepare for every game like it’s the Final Four, and you have to show up and either win a championship or watch someone else cut down the nets. That’s how you prepare so that when the moment comes, you’re ready. For young players, that’s harder to understand because so much changes from high school to college. But with Mikayla, preparation is key. She knows how to work hard; she’s been doing it since she stepped on campus. Nothing has to change. All we need to do going into Friday and March is stick to our identity, play confidently, freely, and together. If we do that, nothing more is required of her than what she’s already done this year — and she’ll be as special as she’s been all season.
Ralph on program’s growth with second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance:
That’s the goal. I’m not surprised — and honestly, I’d be really pissed if we weren’t going this year and didn’t earn the opportunity. That’s been the plan and vision all along. The players here now, the ones we’re recruiting, the staff we brought in, the leadership — you’re all part of that vision. It’s not just coach speak or press conference talk. It’s truly my vision and what I believe. The people around me have to believe it too. We don’t cut corners. That’s the standard and expectation of our program. As we continue to take steps forward, the expectation is that we win, take another step this year, and maximize our potential. I think this team’s potential is very high. What that looks like? I can’t say. All I know is we’re going to show up, try to play our best no matter who the opponent is. That has to be who we are this year, next year, every year — every game, every practice, every summer workout. If we stick to that, the sky’s the limit. We have everything we need here at Vanderbilt. We just have to do our part, show up every day, and work. If we do that — and we will — you’ll see this program keep moving forward.
Ralph on importance of previous tournament experience:
It’s important — but not more important than we make it. I want them to enjoy the experience. That’s a huge part of being a college athlete, especially a basketball player. Everyone talks about March Madness; everyone wants to be in it. But the reality is, very few get this chance to compete. The opportunity is here — we’ll enjoy it — but we’ll also work and be ready. I’d like to enjoy this for a long time, so the important thing is when it’s time to work and play, we show up.
Ralph on preparing for Oregon:
My assistants know more than I do right now, but I know every team in this tournament is really good. We’re not looking ahead — we’re focused on Oregon. They’ve had a good year, their coach is great, and they’ve got talented players. Our conference has prepared us to face a team like this. We’ll prepare like we do for every game and be ready for Friday.
Ralph’s message to Vanderbilt students:
For the students who’ve come to games and supported us — thank you. We want to put a product on the floor you’re excited to support, that’s fun to watch. We’ll keep working to make sure of that. But also — our players are you. They go to class, live in the dorms, go to the same places you do. Knowing you’re behind them, cheering them on — it means everything. That’s what it’s all about: having peers who show up for you, at your best and worst. Our players see it, appreciate it, respect it. It would mean the world to us if everyone connected to Vanderbilt tunes in Friday to watch us do something special.