Exclusive: Inside Gabe Nesmith's Vanderbilt Basketball Commitment

NASHVILLE—When Gabe Nesmith picked up the phone call from a Vanderbilt basketball assistant, he was sitting in bed with a cast on and his foot laid up. He was in the midst of a month where he couldn’t easily leave his house–or his room for that matter–and certainly couldn’t get on the floor.

Life was simple for Nesmith at that point, but also immeasurably difficult. His broken foot assured him that he wouldn’t be playing basketball anytime soon and was enough of an obstacle to make him wonder if he could again become the player he was before the injury. Even if he could, he didn’t know how long it would take.

Nesmith knew a group of guys that didn’t share those doubts, though.

When Vanderbilt’s coaching staff would call him, they’d tell him that they believed in him and his skillset. They didn’t seem to be thrown off by his injury at all. When he doubted that he’d get back to form, they made sure to convey that to him.

Nesmith visited Vanderbilt while injured, but he was courted as a five-star recruit rather than damaged goods. He never forgot that. As a result, he became Vanderbilt’s first five-star commit since the 2018 recruiting class.

“I’m big on the fact that you’ve got to go where you’re wanted,” Nesmith told Vandy on SI. “You’ve got to go where your coach believes in you. I feel like I was wanted there and the belief was there even when I was injured. They were still talking to me.”

Nesmith and Vanderbilt's staff connected quickly. | Gabe Nesmith

Nesmith chose Vanderbilt over offers from Kansas, USC, Tennessee, Providence, Auburn, Florida State, NC State and a number of other power-five programs. He almost assuredly had interest from blue bloods beyond Kansas, too.

Unless those programs came on as hard as Mark Byington and company did throughout his recruiting process, though, that may not have been an issue for Vanderbilt. If Nesmith tried to articulate one thing in his 14 minutes on the phone, it’s that he wasn’t chasing the biggest brand or the most national television games he could find. He was looking for more than that.

Nesmith was looking for somewhere that looked like home and felt like it. He says that Vanderbilt–despite him not moving in there yet–feels that way.

“You can't always go to the best name or best looking team, jersey,” Nesmith said. “You gotta go to who wants you and who's gonna buy into you as much as you’re gonna buy into them. So, you’ve gotta go where you’re wanted and where you feel is right. I feel like people always end up going to a big school 'cause of the name, but throughout my recruitment, I wasn't trying to focus on that. I was just trying to focus on who really wanted me.”

If logic lines up with reality, Vanderbilt likely wanted Nesmith more than any high school recruit that it’s landed in the Byington era. Byington landed a strong 2026 class in which he added three top 100 players, but Nesmith is the highest-ranked player that Byington’s staff has landed–and it isn’t particularly close.

247 Sports has Nesmith as the No. 22 player in the 2027 class. Rivals has him as the No. 29 player. ESPN has him as the No. 19 player. Rivals and ESPN have him ranked as one of the top four-star recruits in the class while 247’s composite ranking has him as a five star. Nesmith possesses a unique humility for a player of his caliber and appears to be of the mindset that recruiting rankings can be rendered meaningless if college results don’t back them up.

Nesmith paid close attention to what playing within Vanderbilt’s offense would mean for him and how he can show off his skillset at the next level. In the end, he bought in on Byington’s up-tempo, modern offense.

Vanderbilt’s scheme appears to be advantageous to Nesmith in that it will allow him to get into the open floor often and practically showcase his athleticism consistently. The indication is that Vanderbilt won’t have intentions of making Nesmith into a catch and shoot piece, instead they want him to demonstrate his unique off the bounce game.

In the end, though, Nesmith wants to be an NBA player at some point down the line and he feels as if Vanderbilt is the place that best equips him to be one.

Nesmith is averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this summer on the EYBL circuit and could fill up the box score in a similar way at Vanderbilt. He iterates that he just wants to be a part of a winner, though.

“I just want to accomplish winning the SEC, winning the national championship,” Nesmith said. “I’m just looking to be a great teammate, have a great attitude and just impact winning.”

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