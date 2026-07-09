Exclusive: Why Mark Byington And Vanderbilt Basketball Aren't Backing Down From Final Four Aspirations

NASHVILLE—Mark Byington has never been one to make big-picture assertions in regard to where his program stands or the state of it. That’s not how he reflects. In most cases, it would be disingenuous for him to do that. That's just not how he processes things.

Byington’s mind is always moving. He’s always focused on the little things. When a big-picture question arises in regard to the state of his program, he’s likely to come back with a politically correct answer before moving on to something more nuanced.

After Vanderbilt knocked off Florida in the SEC Tournament, Byington didn't have any thought in regard to whether that was his biggest win at Vanderbilt to date. After his first win at Vanderbilt, he deflected and said it wasn't about him. Monday, he didn't delve much into whether this was his best or deepest team. It's rare that he's ever uttered the words national championship publicly since arriving at Vanderbilt in 2024.

For a second, though, Byington stopped to reflect with Rodney Terry sitting across from him.

He knew that he had a chance to land an overqualified piece to his staff, and he wasn’t going to let vagueness get in the way. Byington is more of a football guy than a baseball guy, but he felt a baseball reference would get his message across to Terry--a former SEC head coach--best. Byington referred to his program’s build in terms of a base-running exercise.

“I think right now we’re rounding second and maybe we’re close to third,” Byington told Vandy on SI.

Vanderbilt's head coach Mark Byington reacts during the game between Memphis and Vanderbilt at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on December 17, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Terry, two other staff members and a roster that Vanderbilt invested heavily in, Byington appears to believe his program is moving closer and closer to home plate. Yet, he's still slow to big declarations in regard to his program, but he’s not avoiding the premise of them anymore.

Byington believes that his 2025-26 team was a break or two away from being a Final Four team and that it was good enough to beat a top-five team in the country on any given night–although he acknowledges that it probably wasn’t a top-five team itself. He says he’s being truthful when he says he doesn’t know exactly what he has with his 2026-27 team–particularly because of how the 2025-26 team was different than what he thought it would be this time last year–but he’s not ruling anything out. Byington likes this team and appreciates how it’s constructed enough to avoid that.

Perhaps the clearest message coming from Byington is that Vanderbilt isn’t satisfied because of how the program has already moved forward. He’s not unhappy with what happened in Vanderbilt’s 27-win season, but he doesn’t want that to be the best thing the program accomplishes under him. Byington is no longer looking to just be competitive or push for consistency.

He wants a Final Four berth. He wants a national championship. And he's not afraid to say that.

“We’re not going to make a bold statement and say what our goals are, but at the same time there’s no reason to say that’s not going to be our goal,” Byington said. “If that's going to be our goal this year, and maybe it comes together, maybe it doesn't. But then we're trying to do it again next year, and the next year and there's not going to be any complacency here being satisfied until we get it there.”

Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington stands on the sidelines during a men’s college basketball game between the Tennessee Vols and Vanderbilt Commodores, held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It appears as if Vanderbilt is closer than it’s ever been to being able to do what Byington is setting out to at this stage. It has a likely first-round pick on its roster in Tyler Tanner. It landed a five-star recruit for the first time in the Byington tenure on June 30. It was also one shot away from the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament a season ago. As the months have gone on, it appears to be closer to a national title-contending program than it was at the end of the season. Byington appears to believe the difference between being one and not has to do with margins, and he appears to believe that his program is making them smaller.

The idea that Vanderbilt doesn’t have a limit under Byington and is going to push to make sure it isn’t capped out is one that its staff talked to players in the transfer portal about and has identified with. Byington recalls Auburn transfer Sebastian Williams-Adams resonating with that and has no doubt that Tanner shares the same desires that he does. Vanderbilt guard Ace Glass also told Vandy on SI that he’s not worried about making the second weekend because he has aspirations of doing more than just that.

Perhaps Glass’ comments aren’t things Byington would say himself, but he certainly doesn’t seem upset about them. At least, he’d much rather that than the alternative.

“You want as many like-minded people around you as possible,” Byington said. “I think we’re doing that with the players we’re bringing in. We don’t want people to come who just want to live in Nashville or want to make money. We want people that want to make a legacy here and take Vanderbilt to a Final Four, to a national championship.”

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.