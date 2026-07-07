What It Means: Former Vanderbilt Basketball Star Named In NCAA Eligibility Lawsuit

NASHVILLE—Former Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards is named in a suit, which is spearheaded by Jalen Washington working to secure a fifth season of eligibility, his lawyers told Pete Nakos.

"Five years to graduate, five years to practice, five years to play. A common-sense approach to NCAA athlete eligibility—but it took a class action lawsuit and a Presidential Executive Order for the NCAA to finally bring the proposal to its Division I Cabinet," The lawsuit says, "[T]he legislation is considered an urgent matter with potential for implementation as soon as this coming academic year (fall 2026).”² The NCAA announced the impending change in April 2026, with final approval on June 23, 2026. While the rule change will cure many of the NCAA’s statutory violations on a go-forward basis, it dramatically exacerbates the NCAA’s mistreatment of Plaintiffs and every other athlete from the high school graduating class of 2022 (“Class of 2022”).

Edwards left Vanderbilt after the 2024-25 season after averaging 17.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on the way to a third-team All-SEC selection. He never ruled out a return to Vanderbilt, but committed to Providence and expired his eligibility there.

Vanderbilt reached the NCAA Tournament in Edwards' lone season on West End, but lost in the first round to Saint Mary's. Vanderbilt went back to the NCAA Tournament in 2025-26, but Edwards' Providence team finished 15-18 before head coach Kim Enlgish was fired.

Edwards' career has also consisted of stops at Dodge City Community College, North Texas and Miles College.

"I feel like I was overlooked most of my basketball career," Edwards said. "I always feel like I got that chip on my shoulder just from the way I grew up, the way I was looked at. People was like, you know, he's a smaller guard. Will he be able to get a shot off here? Will he be able to get a shot off here? He won't get 20 here, he won't get 30 here. And it's like: I continue to prove them wrong."

A reunion with Vanderbilt is unlikely, to say the least.

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