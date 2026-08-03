Former Vanderbilt Basketball Big Man Commits To Tennessee Basketball

NASHVILLE—Former Vanderbilt basketball center Jalen Washington is transferring to Tennessee, per multiple reports.

Washington averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in 2025-26 after transferring from North Carolina to Vanderbilt in the 2025 offseason. He’s the second Vanderbilt player to transfer to Tennessee in as many seasons.

It appeared as if Washington was ineligible entering the 2026-27 season, but was granted a temporary restraining order under the premise that he should receive a fifth season of eligibility based on the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model. Washington headlined a list of previously-ineligible players that will play college basketball in 2026-27.

Washington’s college career appeared to be over when Vanderbilt lost to Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament, but he’s got one more chance.

“I just valued every day that I was here and I was a Commodore, and I gave everything in my being for this team and I gave all of my blood, sweat and tears during this season,” Washington told Vandy on SI at the time. “I'm so grateful that the coaching staff took a chance on me and believed in me and gave me the platform to play with these guys, and in [the NCAA Tournament]. It means the world.”

Washington likely won’t be remembered for that anymore, though. Instead, he’ll be remembered as the rare player that left Vanderbilt for Tennessee. As a result, he’s likely to be considered a villain when he returns to Memorial Gymnasium on Vanderbilt’s Senior Day in 2027.

After the 2026-27 season, Washington declared in an Instagram post that he’s a Dore4life. Those days are over, though.

Washington is a Tennessee Volunteer and could be the missing piece for Rick Barnes’ most talented team in recent memory. Vanderbilt will face Washington and Tennessee at least twice in the 2026-27 season.

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