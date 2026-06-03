Former Vanderbilt Basketball Guard Frankie Collins At The Center Of Public Controversy

NASHVILLE—Former Vanderbilt basketball guard Frankie Collins has been caught up in a scandal in which he’s accused of scamming a number of fans out of thousands of dollars.

Multiple users on Twitter came forward on Tuesday night after an Instagram post from former Memphis guard Dug McDaniel accused Collins of scamming one of his friends.

"Frankieee scamming people for bread acting like he selling designer n shi just to scam a mf out they bread," McDaniel said. "Done gave dude multiple times to send my bread if u inna Vegas area dm me rq...He done did this shi to hella ppl ik and he think issa game."

Looks like former Vanderbilt guard Frankie Collins has gotten himself into another controversy with former Memphis guard Dug McDaniel calling him out for allegedly scamming people.



This isn’t the first time someone has claimed that Frankie scammed them. pic.twitter.com/RBP9vOzcaX — Alex Kurbegov (@AlexKurbegov) June 2, 2026

Collins had posted a number of pieces of gear online for sale online from his time at Vanderbilt, TCU, Arizona State and Michigan. A number of users alleged that Collins double sold the items. In the weeks prior to McDaniel's post, a number of Vanderbilt fans had speculated that Collins had double sold items, but there was no definitive proof available to the public.

After McDaniel's post, a 15-minute video was posted with proof of Collins double selling memorabilia and failing to pay back a fan who appeared to catch on to the scheme.

NCAA Basketball player Frankie Collins used his NIL to SCAM us for AT LEAST $2000



and there's more... pic.twitter.com/FVNxLaWUfm — Josiah Brewster (@JosiahBrewster) June 2, 2026

The scandal comes in the fallout of Collins' controversial exit from Vanderbilt basketball in the midst of conference play. Sources told Vandy on SI at the time that Collins was at home rather than in Nashville relatively early into league play, well before Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington put Collins' status to rest after Vanderbilt's Mar. 3 win over Ole Miss.

“Frankie has left Nashville, and he's not gonna be on the team,” Byington said at the time. “It's gonna be good for both sides of it. We wish him well. So we'll roll with the guys we got.”

Collins last played in Vanderbilt’s overtime win over Memphis on Dec. 17. He averaged 7.8 points, 4.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. Vanderbilt's fanbase quickly turned on Collins, though, and he was the subject of callouts from the Memorial Gymnasium.

"Toughen up, Frankie," a fan yelled.

Collins' Vanderbilt career started with Vanderbilt's fanbase gravitating towards him for his content creation and Byington saying that Collins had natural leadership ability that would help his team, but it's devolved into one of Vanderbilt's most controversial careers in recent memory.

As of Tuesday, Collins hasn't committed publicly to a school out of the transfer portal.

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