How Much Did Back-to-Back Losses Hurt Vanderbilt In Voters' Eyes?
It’s not surprising that Vanderbilt lost most the progress it had made in rejoining the top 25 after back-to-back losses to end the regular season. But a strong showing at the SEC Tournament could change.
The Commodores (20-11, 8-10 SEC) didn't receive any votes in the latest AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll a week after receiving 78 that was a result of three-straight wins against ranked opponents. But last week, the Commodores lost at home to Arkansas and then on the road at Georgia.
Those losses, combined with another SEC upset or two last week, saw Vanderbilt fall down the standings to the No. 12 seed in this week’s SEC Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament. The Commodores will begin tournament play Wednesday against No. 13 seed Texas (17-14, 6-12 SEC).
Vanderbilt won the regular season meeting between the two teams, 86-78, back in early February. But Vanderbilt also has wins against its, potentially, next two opponents, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Vanderbilt beat the Aggies on their home court, 86-84, two weeks ago. While the Volunteers won the second meeting, Vanderbilt won the first game 76-75.
Wednesday’s game between the Commodores and Longhorns will tipoff 25 minutes after the conclusion of the tournament’s first game.
Here’s the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday:
AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll
- Duke (28-3)
- Houston (27-4)
- Auburn (27-4)
- Florida (27-4)
- Alabama (24-7)
- St. John’s (27-4)
- Michigan State (26-5)
- Tennessee (25-6)
- Texas Tech (24-7)
- Clemson (26-5)
- Maryland (24-7)
- Iowa State (23-8)
- Louisville (25-6)
- Texas A&M (22-9)
- Kentucky (21-10)
- Memphis (26-5)
- BYU (23-8)
- Wisconsin (23-8)
- Saint Mary’s (27-4)
- Purdue (21-10)
- Missouri (21-10)
- Michigan (22-9)
- Oregon (23-8)
- Illinois (20-11)
- Marquette (22-9)
Others receiving votes: Drake 103, Arizona 82, UCLA 52, UC San Diego 39, UConn 38, Gonzaga 28, New Mexico 20, Creighton 18, Mississippi 17, VCU 6, High Point 4, Kansas 3, Akron 2, McNeese St. 1, Xavier 1.