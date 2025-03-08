Vanderbilt's Regular Season Ends with Loss to Georgia
The Commodores went down to Georgia looking to steal a win the final regular season game, but instead returned home with a loss without a golden fiddle.
Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 79-68 on Saturday giving both teams identical 20-11 overall records and 8-10 SEC records. The Bulldogs and Commodores also share the same record with Mississippi State. Unfortunately, for Vanderbilt, it’ll be on the wrong side of the tiebreakers.
The Commodores lost both head-to-head matchups against Georgia and Mississippi State, meaning they’ll end up as the No. 12-seed in next weeks’ SEC Tournament. If that holds up (other SEC games are still left to be played), the Commodores will face the No. 13-seed (which would be Texas based on current SEC standings) 25 minutes after the first game of the tournament ends.
It’s not the scenario Vanderbilt imagined a week ago after it gone 3-3 in one of the nation’s toughest six-game stretches, but the Commodores had their chances Saturday against Georgia.
Georgia and Vanderbilt were neck-and-neck for most of the game with the lead changing 14 times and neither side building a large lead until midway in the second half. That’s when the Bulldogs began to pull away, leading by as many as 17 points with less than four minutes to play. The Commodores wouldn’t be able to get within 10 points of the Bulldogs and ended the game in a 79-68 loss.
Jason Edwards a team-high 24 points, three rebounds and three steals to lead Vanderbilt. Chris Manon and Jaylen Carey each had 10 points. Carey also had a team-high nine rebounds.
Georgia had four players score 10 or more points, led by Sil Demary Jr. and Asa Newell with 15 points each. Dakota Leffew had 14 points and Tyrin Lawrence had 13.