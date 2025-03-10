How to Watch: Texas vs. Vanderbilt at SEC Tournament
Vanderbilt’s chances of earning an NCAA Tournament invitation weren’t completely ruined with back-to-back losses to unranked teams to end the season. But the Commodores are far from the near-locks they were after beating then-No. 12 Texas A&M and then-No. 14 Missouri.
A win at the 2025 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament would certainly help Vanderbilt’s status and, luckily for the Commodores, the first round opponent is one the Commodores have already beaten. In fact, if the Commodores go on a tournament run this week, it’ll be against teams they’ve already beaten at least once.
Vanderbilt beat Texas by eight points earlier this season and, should Vanderbilt win on Wednesday, would go on to face Texas A&M. Should Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M again, the Commodores would end up facing Tennessee on Friday.
But the Commodores must beat Texas, first, and that nearly didn’t happen nearly a month ago. The Longhorns built a 10-point lead after halftime and the Commodores had to fight to tie the game before going on a 10-0 run to retake the lead for good.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Vanderbilt take on Texas on Wednesday:
How to Watch: No. 13-seed Texas vs. No. 12-seed Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt (21-9, 8-8 SEC)
When: 25 minutes after conclusion of Game 1, Wednesday
Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: TBA
Series: Vanderbilt leads 5-4
Last meeting: Vanderbilt won 86-78 on February 8, 2025
Last time out, Commodores: lost to Georgia 79-68
Last time out, Longhorns: lost to Oklahoma, 76-72